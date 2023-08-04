OOF! NBC's Sr. WH Correspondent Kelly O'Donnell DRAGGED for big SCOOP on Trump's plane

You know the face you make when you're driving in the left lane and the person in front of you is going a little faster than the person in the right lane but not quite fast enough to pass them and you're stuck behind them? Oh, and they've had their left turn signal on for several miles?

Yeah, we just made the same face.

Not entirely sure what NBC's Sr. White House Correspondent Kelly O'Donnell thought was so important about pointing out Trump's plane had to wait and taxi, but here we are. Look at how sad and pathetic our mainstream media is, desperate to talk about Trump no matter how small or insignificant the story is.

Embarrassed for her.

A clear sign he is not president anymore. Despite all the motorcades and perks, his plane has to wait to taxi. Air Force One gets immediate clearance. pic.twitter.com/bcHma5fJXe — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) August 3, 2023

Oh, and we get what she's doing here. She's trying to needle Trump and his supporters. That was her main goal in pointing this out. 'SEE?! HE DID LOSE HA HA HA.' You can likely already guess how this went over on Twitter/X (sorry we keep calling it that but it just doesn't seem right to call it X.)

Yeah. What a complete loser. His own 757 has to wait it’s turn to take off.



Can you hear yourself? — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) August 4, 2023

Right? Has his own huge plane ... and no, she cannot hear herself.

So much journalisming. — filius libertate (@jasoncharles83) August 4, 2023

Does your plane have to wait to Taxi? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 4, 2023

Noom! You got him with that one. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) August 4, 2023

Totally owned.

Oh wait, no.

Congratulations on breaking the biggest story of your career. — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 4, 2023

Such a BRAVE firefighter.

***

Related:

LOL! WATCH Mongolian Prime Minister's face closely as he listens to Kamala Harris babble on cluelessly

Sooo ... about those rumors? HOLY CRAP! Tablet Magazine takes NO PRISONERS in straight-fire Obama exposé

Julie Kelly BUSTS Michael Fanone for the FRAUD he really is in thread including body cam footage (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !