OOF! NBC's Sr. WH Correspondent Kelly O'Donnell DRAGGED for big SCOOP on Trump's plane

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on August 04, 2023
Journalism meme

You know the face you make when you're driving in the left lane and the person in front of you is going a little faster than the person in the right lane but not quite fast enough to pass them and you're stuck behind them? Oh, and they've had their left turn signal on for several miles?

Yeah, we just made the same face.

Not entirely sure what NBC's Sr. White House Correspondent Kelly O'Donnell thought was so important about pointing out Trump's plane had to wait and taxi, but here we are. Look at how sad and pathetic our mainstream media is, desperate to talk about Trump no matter how small or insignificant the story is.

Embarrassed for her.

Oh, and we get what she's doing here. She's trying to needle Trump and his supporters. That was her main goal in pointing this out. 'SEE?! HE DID LOSE HA HA HA.' You can likely already guess how this went over on Twitter/X (sorry we keep calling it that but it just doesn't seem right to call it X.)

Right? Has his own huge plane ... and no, she cannot hear herself.

Totally owned.

Oh wait, no.

Such a BRAVE firefighter.

***

