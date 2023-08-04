Ex spox for admin trying to jail a political opponent says Republicans are...
Chutzpah alert! Nancy Pelosi says TRUMP didn't have respect for the office of...
Sooo ... about those rumors? HOLY CRAP! Tablet Magazine takes NO PRISONERS in...
'Beyond concerning' records point to Biden admin giving CCP a heads-up just before...
Julie Kelly BUSTS Michael Fanone for the FRAUD he really is in thread...
Riley Gaines says professor who wants children exposed to adult genitalia is 'deranged'
WaPo's Philip Bump says Devon Archer said the opposite of what Republicans claimed
College Board says Florida has banned AP Psychology because of gender identity content
David Brooks: We in the educated class always build systems that serve ourselves
NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell knows how to tell Trump isn't president anymore
WSJ: Retailers reallocating Bud Light shelf space to other brands
NYT: South African song calling for anti-white violence 'should not be taken literally'
YIKES! Joe Biden appears in CRINGE 'Dark Brandon' ad angering Twitter conservatives
Catherine Herridge: Lawyer says special counsel might not have reviewed records before ind...

LOL! WATCH Mongolian Prime Minister's face closely as he listens to Kamala Harris babble on cluelessly

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:38 AM on August 04, 2023
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Sorry, Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai (yes, we copied and pasted that from his site because we KNEW we'd misspell his name), we have no idea what the Hell Kamala Harris is trying to say here either. We do appreciate the small side-eye that seems to imply you were thinking, 'What the Hell is she talking about,' as we have been there many, many times ourselves.

Watch this closely, you guys. He's trying SO HARD to be polite and respectful:

Don't look at us, bro, we just work here.

We're still trying to figure out if she actually has a speech writer who is actively trying to sabotage her OR if she's really just that much of a hot mess. We're thinking she's a hot mess but we could be wrong. There could be some undercover conservative who has to go home and drink heavily every night who took on the horrific job of writing for and working with Kamala ... not sure there's enough booze on the planet for that BUT we digress.

It certainly does feel like they are really pushing her hard, lately. Like, 'Hey look, everybody, she's only sort of a train wreck. C'mon. Give her a break!' Especially pushing that grotesque lie about Florida teaching kids that slavery was a good thing.

Recommended

Sooo ... about those rumors? HOLY CRAP! Tablet Magazine takes NO PRISONERS in straight-fire Obama exposé
Sam J.

Notice she totally chickened out when DeSantis offered to sit down with her and set the record straight.

Us too, bro.

Us too.

***

Related:

Sooo ... about those rumors? HOLY CRAP! Tablet Magazine takes NO PRISONERS in straight-fire Obama exposé

Julie Kelly BUSTS Michael Fanone for the FRAUD he really is in thread including body cam footage (watch)

*POPCORN* White Christian man who saved Cori Bush when she was 'unhoused' drops a serious RECEIPT

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS SPEECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sooo ... about those rumors? HOLY CRAP! Tablet Magazine takes NO PRISONERS in straight-fire Obama exposé
Sam J.
Julie Kelly BUSTS Michael Fanone for the FRAUD he really is in thread including body cam footage (watch)
Sam J.
'Beyond concerning' records point to Biden admin giving CCP a heads-up just before massive SPR release
Sarah D
Ex spox for admin trying to jail a political opponent says Republicans are using Putin-like tactics
Doug P.
Riley Gaines says professor who wants children exposed to adult genitalia is 'deranged'
Brett T.
WaPo's Philip Bump says Devon Archer said the opposite of what Republicans claimed
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Sooo ... about those rumors? HOLY CRAP! Tablet Magazine takes NO PRISONERS in straight-fire Obama exposé Sam J.