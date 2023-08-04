LOL! WATCH Mongolian Prime Minister's face closely as he listens to Kamala Harris babble on cluelessly

Sorry, Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai (yes, we copied and pasted that from his site because we KNEW we'd misspell his name), we have no idea what the Hell Kamala Harris is trying to say here either. We do appreciate the small side-eye that seems to imply you were thinking, 'What the Hell is she talking about,' as we have been there many, many times ourselves.

Watch this closely, you guys. He's trying SO HARD to be polite and respectful:

Kamala Harris delivers a word salad to the Mongolian prime minister:



"You and I spoke briefly about the beginning of the next era and, for you, what that means in terms of your leadership and your vision for the future, and certainly strengthening our space cooperation would be… pic.twitter.com/FQ4VJjsGR2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 3, 2023

Don't look at us, bro, we just work here.

We're still trying to figure out if she actually has a speech writer who is actively trying to sabotage her OR if she's really just that much of a hot mess. We're thinking she's a hot mess but we could be wrong. There could be some undercover conservative who has to go home and drink heavily every night who took on the horrific job of writing for and working with Kamala ... not sure there's enough booze on the planet for that BUT we digress.

Will Kamala "Two Times" Harris become America's next president?



Stay tuned to find out in the next episode of the Bungling Biden Administration... — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 3, 2023

It certainly does feel like they are really pushing her hard, lately. Like, 'Hey look, everybody, she's only sort of a train wreck. C'mon. Give her a break!' Especially pushing that grotesque lie about Florida teaching kids that slavery was a good thing.

Notice she totally chickened out when DeSantis offered to sit down with her and set the record straight.

Us too, bro.

Us too.

***

***

