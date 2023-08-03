POPCORN* White Christian man who saved Cori Bush when she was 'unhoused' drops a serious RECEIPT

As Twitchy readers know, we stumbled across a fairly big deal of a story the other day (if true, of course) about a white Christian man who Cori Bush has left out of her story of being 'unhoused'. Seems the gentleman allowed her to live rent-free in his property for a year. We suppose admitting some evil white Christian dude helped her in her darkest hour doesn't exactly feed the whole, 'oppressed, Woman of Color narrative' she likes to rely on in order to milk people out of donations for her campaign.

She continued pushing the 'unhoused story' again today:

The road to becoming unhoused is tumultuous. People struggle. I know because I struggled.



No one should have to experience being unhoused.



With my Unhoused Bill of Rights, we can eliminate the unhoused crisis by 2027. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) August 3, 2023

Also, what happened to the word 'homeless'? Is it somehow too un-woke? Unhoused sounds like something a moving company does, not a state of living without a home. But whatever makes Cori feel important and meaningful.

This did not go over so hot because she has yet to address the claim that an EVIL WHITE CHRISTIAN MAN gave her a free place to live for a year one way or the other.

Oh, and speaking of that EVIL WHITE CHRISTIAN MAN check out the receipt ...

Many people struggled with you. We remember what it’s like to carry that burden. No one should experience theft either. pic.twitter.com/JGeqbhKCJi — Jimmy (@jimmyfswanson) August 3, 2023

WOW.

Sounds like Cori needs to make this right.

This is a flaming heap of garbage.



Here’s the text of the bill for anyone who wants to read it. Highlights include no punishment or removal for putting a tent up or sleeping anywhere they want to, no punishment for panhandling anywhere they want, free universal healthcare and… — Libertarian Mama 🔔 (@LibertarianMama) August 3, 2023

OH yeah, and the bill is garbage. A hot mess of virtue signaling, envy and stupid, all wrapped into one.

You have zero credibility on housing (or budgeting for that matter) until you have addressed what appears to be your housing grift from 2011.



We are waiting. — Just the Facts (@jonatha26052632) August 3, 2023

More political theater 🎭 from a feel good do nothing clown 🤡 — greenstarrising (@spoon_bryan) August 3, 2023

A clown nobody finds all that entertaining.

Tell us about the white Chrisitan man who saved you, Cori.

***

