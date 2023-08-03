POPCORN* White Christian man who saved Cori Bush when she was 'unhoused' drops a serious RECEIPT

DC cop turned CNN contributor Michael Fanone explains how Donald Trump is just...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:55 PM on August 03, 2023
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

As Twitchy readers know, we stumbled across a fairly big deal of a story the other day (if true, of course) about a white Christian man who Cori Bush has left out of her story of being 'unhoused'. Seems the gentleman allowed her to live rent-free in his property for a year. We suppose admitting some evil white Christian dude helped her in her darkest hour doesn't exactly feed the whole, 'oppressed, Woman of Color narrative' she likes to rely on in order to milk people out of donations for her campaign.

She continued pushing the 'unhoused story' again today:

Also, what happened to the word 'homeless'? Is it somehow too un-woke? Unhoused sounds like something a moving company does, not a state of living without a home. But whatever makes Cori feel important and meaningful.

This did not go over so hot because she has yet to address the claim that an EVIL WHITE CHRISTIAN MAN gave her a free place to live for a year one way or the other.

Oh, and speaking of that EVIL WHITE CHRISTIAN MAN check out the receipt ... 

WOW.

Sounds like Cori needs to make this right.

OH yeah, and the bill is garbage. A hot mess of virtue signaling, envy and stupid, all wrapped into one.

Sam J.

A clown nobody finds all that entertaining. 

Tell us about the white Chrisitan man who saved you, Cori.

