DAMNING thread proves Biden admin used Facebook to silence and censor conservatives in more ways than ONE

The Biden administration wasn't just trying to shut conservatives down on Twitter, they were also doing it on Facebook. Now, it's likely they were doing it on all social media platforms and eventually, we'll see information like this about those platforms as well ... especially Instagram since you know, Zuckerberg owns it.

Anywho, Rep. Jim Jordan dropped another addition of the Facebook Files that shows just how far Biden was willing to go to control what people were seeing, reading, and hearing. Take a look:

THE FACEBOOK FILES PART 3.



Newly subpoenaed internal notes of meetings between Facebook executives and Biden Admin officials reveal more about the lengths the Biden White House wanted to go to control true speech on Facebook.



🧵 Thread: https://t.co/AeXrs1U8wr — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 3, 2023

All new.

In 2021, the White House wanted to control what narratives and true content was posted on Facebook surrounding #COVID19.



President Biden went so far to say that Facebook was “killing people” for allowing certain statements to be published on the site.https://t.co/9FsamoaYjp — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 3, 2023

Rob Flaherty, President Biden’s then-Director of Digital Strategy, repeatedly put pressure on Facebook to explain its content decisions.



“We have to explain to President, Ron, people, why there is misinfo on the internet…” pic.twitter.com/zUZYbKHfA9 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 3, 2023

For example, Flaherty questioned whether Facebook was doing enough to reduce traffic from sites like the @nypost.



“I’m curious – NY Post churning out articles every day... What is supposed to happen to that from Policy perspective. Does that article get a reduction, labels?” pic.twitter.com/zC8QFWcckZ — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 3, 2023

We know they've been reducing reach for any narrative, story they don't like.

Even if the narrative and story is true.

For example, we're learning they blocked information about vaccine side effects that THEY KNEW were true.

Evil, right? Keep going.

But that wasn’t enough for the Biden White House. Flaherty wanted Facebook to go a step further.



He wanted Facebook to kick people off its site. pic.twitter.com/zh2ccl9C1d — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 3, 2023

Wanted us kicked off.

This editor can tell you for a fact they've been limiting Twitchy's reach for a long long time now.

The Biden White House’s effort to censor opposing viewpoints only grew.



So, they upped the pressure.



Flaherty demanded that Facebook “play ball” and work with the Biden White House on censorship.



He called it his “dream.” pic.twitter.com/J0Z2AhDx8m — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 3, 2023

But that’s not all.



The Biden White House wanted to control what you saw on Facebook.



They questioned whether Facebook could change its algorithm so users saw more posts from the New York Times and less from the @realDailyWire and @TomiLahren. pic.twitter.com/oZUDDv6324 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 3, 2023

Wanted to change the algorithm.

Why did they do that? Because they didn’t think you were smart enough to decide for yourself.



President Biden’s head of strategic communications and public engagement for the #COVID19 response, Courtney Rowe, mocked Real America’s ability to determine what's true and what isn’t. pic.twitter.com/NS3PJBM7M5 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 3, 2023

Facebook knew it had to act.



One employee tried to explain to the White House that if the company couldn’t “remove” content, it could at least “contain it.” pic.twitter.com/unlGNYpSAd — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 3, 2023

And contain it they did.

But Flaherty continued to press for more content moderation and CONTROL on so-called “bad” content.



Read ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/OpmcIktt0K — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 3, 2023

And of course, Facebook caved.



The company ADMITTED to the White House that it reduced content of certain posts – even if the posts didn’t violate the company’s terms and contained TRUE information. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 3, 2023

Of course, they caved. It's what they do best.

Just read this from a Facebook employee. pic.twitter.com/IXMKmzAEvE — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 3, 2023

These newly subpoenaed meeting notes continue to show the Biden White House’s desire to direct and control content on Facebook.



More evidence of the censorship-industrial complex. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 3, 2023

Censorship-industrial complex.

It just keeps getting worse.

