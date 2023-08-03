Read it and WEEP, Dems: Oversight Committee releases Devon Archer transcripts and it's BAD (for Biden)

We've heard a lot of noise about the Devon Archer testimony - the Left insisting it was a nothing burger and proved Joe Biden only talked about the weather EACH AND EVERY TIME he spoke with Hunter's business associates has been a spin for the ages.

We're really glad the Oversight Committee released the actual transcript in a thread on Twitter/X. FINALLY.

Take a look:

🚨ARCHER TRANSCRIPT 🚨



Today, we are releasing the transcript from Devon Archer's interview with our committee.



Archer confirmed several critical pieces of information in our investigation of the Bidens' influence peddling schemes.



Below are key exchanges from the interview👇 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 3, 2023

And here we go:

Devon Archer confirmed Joe Biden was THE BRAND, and he brought the most value to THE BRAND. pic.twitter.com/2wONAzmBPF — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 3, 2023

In other words, without Joe, there was no business to be had.

Devon Archer admits the value of adding Hunter Biden to the Burisma board was it "sent the right signals" and "a lot of it's about opening doors, you know, globally in D.C." pic.twitter.com/YVEVBfJfQP — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 3, 2023

So Hunter wasn't some great businessman?! WE'RE SHOCKED!

Archer states Burisma would have gone out of business if not for THE BRAND. pic.twitter.com/cKvxsCOXmN — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 3, 2023

Burisma would have gone out of business without Joe.

Devon Archer reveals then-VP Joe Biden DID ATTEND dinners with Hunter Biden's foreign business associates who wired money to Biden associated LLCs. pic.twitter.com/tqTpa4qwv2 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 3, 2023

Don't worry though, they only talked about the weather.

Archer stated then-VP Biden was on the phone over 20 times with Hunter Biden’s business associates and that these phone calls were a “signal.” pic.twitter.com/Fat4PaBJ72 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 3, 2023

Majority Counsel asked if it would be weird to "call my dad right now and put him on speakerphone."



Devon Archer agreed that would be odd. pic.twitter.com/ZtTLBX2QJI — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 3, 2023

Burisma executives requested Hunter Biden to get "help from D.C." to address "government pressure" and were aware Hunter had a "very powerful name." pic.twitter.com/RPRntDGNMP — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 3, 2023

And we all know what 'help' Hunter got - it wasn't long before VP Biden started making threats and gosh, we don't remember him bringing up the weather even ONCE.

***

***

