Read it and WEEP, Dems: Oversight Committee releases Devon Archer transcripts and it's BAD (for Biden)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:26 AM on August 03, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

We've heard a lot of noise about the Devon Archer testimony - the Left insisting it was a nothing burger and proved Joe Biden only talked about the weather EACH AND EVERY TIME he spoke with Hunter's business associates has been a spin for the ages. 

We're really glad the Oversight Committee released the actual transcript in a thread on Twitter/X. FINALLY.

Take a look:

And here we go:

In other words, without Joe, there was no business to be had.

So Hunter wasn't some great businessman?! WE'RE SHOCKED!

Burisma would have gone out of business without Joe.

Don't worry though, they only talked about the weather.

And we all know what 'help' Hunter got - it wasn't long before VP Biden started making threats and gosh, we don't remember him bringing up the weather even ONCE.

***

