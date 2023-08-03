Chicago mayor takes offense to use of word 'mob' to describe a criminal...
Mark Hamill blaming TRUMP for his big bad Twitter boycott being a big ol' FAIL goes spectacularly BAD

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on August 03, 2023

As Twitchy readers know, Mark Hamill thought he would show Elon Musk WHO'S BOSS by pushing for a Twitter boycott on August 1. Seems the guy famous for one single role doesn't like Elon renaming the site ... or something. Honestly, we're not even sure what he's complaining about these days because let's be honest, all he and others like him do is b*tch and moan about X. If they don't like it, go to Mastodon or something.

We hear 'Threads' is good for older people.

Just sayin'.

Welp, now that we know his boycott was a disaster he's blaming ... Trump. No seriously.

We're pretty sure nobody would have cared about his sad little boycott even without Trump's indictment but whatever makes him feel better.

Who?

Trek for the win!

Sam J.

It's all he has to do these days.

Was he? We honestly didn't even check to make sure he wasn't tweeting/posting on the first.

Sad.

***

***

