Mark Hamill blaming TRUMP for his big bad Twitter boycott being a big ol' FAIL goes spectacularly BAD

As Twitchy readers know, Mark Hamill thought he would show Elon Musk WHO'S BOSS by pushing for a Twitter boycott on August 1. Seems the guy famous for one single role doesn't like Elon renaming the site ... or something. Honestly, we're not even sure what he's complaining about these days because let's be honest, all he and others like him do is b*tch and moan about X. If they don't like it, go to Mastodon or something.

We hear 'Threads' is good for older people.

Just sayin'.

Welp, now that we know his boycott was a disaster he's blaming ... Trump. No seriously.

My attempt to make August 1st #TweetlessTuesday was completely obliterated by #tRumpIndictmentDay, which no less than @neal_katyal called "the most significant legal event of our lifetimes." #AccountabilityIsComing — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 2, 2023

We're pretty sure nobody would have cared about his sad little boycott even without Trump's indictment but whatever makes him feel better.

Imagine getting lucky enough to star in Star Wars and your acting is so horrific you basically never get another acting job the rest of your life. 😂 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 2, 2023

It was completely obliterated by people no longer caring who you and people no longer trusting accounts that bootlick Democrats — Scottergate (@Scottergate) August 3, 2023

Who?

Think of all the good things you could be doing for humanity instead of crying about Twitter and Trump — Spence ☕️ (@tspencer322) August 2, 2023

Trek for the win!

Virtue signaling, bitter ex-actor style. — theotherron (@theotherRon) August 3, 2023

It's all he has to do these days.

We didn’t even realize you were gone. — The Yootopian (@TheYootopian) August 3, 2023

Was he? We honestly didn't even check to make sure he wasn't tweeting/posting on the first.

Sad.

***

***

