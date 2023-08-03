BOOM! Greg Price BUSTS Biden's DOJ with a single post showing TIMING of Trump indictments

Many people noticed something very telling about this LAST Trump indictment ... the timing. Can't help but notice this dropped right after Devon Archer testified about all of those phone calls 'about the weather' Joe Biden had with Hunter's business associates.

Surely it's just a coincidence, right? Because otherwise, this would be totally political.

*cough cough*

Greg Price's tweet shows an alarming pattern:

June 7: FBI releases documents to Congress alleging the Bidens took a $10M bribe from Burisma.

June 8: Jack Smith indicts Trump in Mar-a-Lago docs case.



July 26: Hunter Biden goes to court and rejects sweetheart plea deal after it was revealed DOJ tried to give him blanket… — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 1, 2023

Almost as if it IS political ...

Hard to believe Democrats would EVER do such a thing.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

Sorry, we crack ourselves up sometimes.

What a coincidence — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) August 2, 2023

Right? Total coincidence.

Nothing shady here.

If only there were a true opposition party with the political power to do more than write jellyfish letters & snarky social media posts.



Wouldn't that be something? — Robert Patrick Lewis (@RobertPLewis) August 1, 2023

They'd probably write a sternly-worded letter and then hop on Twitter (sorry, X) to tell us all how they're fighting the corruption of the Biden administration so vote for them ... or something. Just spitballing.

Just stating facts, in this case events on dates, and the left calls you a conspiracy theorist.



Conspiracy theorist is the 2023 version of racist, which can be replaced with whatever name -- homophobe, climate denier, white supremicist -- fits the current media cycle. — Burt Carey.🇺🇸 (@BurtCarey) August 2, 2023

C'mon now, don't forget bigot and Christofascist.

Those are biggies.

I feel like a pattern is starting to form..smh — Jeffery A Dove Jr. (@JefferyADoveJr) August 1, 2023

Samesies.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

***

Related:

HA! Look on Eric Swalwell's face when woman calls him out at HIS OWN town hall is *chef's kiss* (watch)

White Christian man reminds Cori Bush his WHITE CHRISTIAN DAD helped her when she was 'unhoused' and WOW

Amy McGrath tweeting about her 7-year-old daughter asking why girls have never been president BACKFIRES

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !