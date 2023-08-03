HA! Look on Eric Swalwell's face when woman calls him out at HIS...
Al Sharpton can’t imagine Thomas Jefferson trying to overthrow the government
Florida tourism board will abolish all efforts to pursue diversity, equity, and inclusion
Busted: Stephen L. Miller catches media updating old stories about the number of...
Rep. Eric Swalwell shares photo taken right before he was about to die...
NRO: What's missing from the third Trump indictment is a crime
Report: Andy Ngo is suing Portland Antifa
Jennifer Rubin steps on a legal rake and I dive deeper into the...
Chart: Republicans are now essentially the anti-science party
WaPo: Latest indictment proves that Donald Trump should never be allowed near the...
BLM activist Shaun King settles defamation suit
Joe Biden wanted to get the 'green light' from Hunter before recognizing grandchild
Report: Group aims to buy every black man an AR-15 so conservatives will...
Janet Yellen gets help finding clues why U.S. credit rating was downgraded

BOOM! Greg Price BUSTS Biden's DOJ with a single post showing TIMING of Trump indictments

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on August 03, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Many people noticed something very telling about this LAST Trump indictment ... the timing. Can't help but notice this dropped right after Devon Archer testified about all of those phone calls 'about the weather' Joe Biden had with Hunter's business associates.

Surely it's just a coincidence, right? Because otherwise, this would be totally political. 

*cough cough*

Greg Price's tweet shows an alarming pattern:

Almost as if it IS political ...

Hard to believe Democrats would EVER do such a thing.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

Sorry, we crack ourselves up sometimes.

Right? Total coincidence.

Nothing shady here.

They'd probably write a sternly-worded letter and then hop on Twitter (sorry, X) to tell us all how they're fighting the corruption of the Biden administration so vote for them ... or something. Just spitballing.

Recommended

HA! Look on Eric Swalwell's face when woman calls him out at HIS OWN town hall is *chef's kiss* (watch)
Sam J.

C'mon now, don't forget bigot and Christofascist.

Those are biggies.

Samesies.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

***

Related:

HA! Look on Eric Swalwell's face when woman calls him out at HIS OWN town hall is *chef's kiss* (watch)

White Christian man reminds Cori Bush his WHITE CHRISTIAN DAD helped her when she was 'unhoused' and WOW

Amy McGrath tweeting about her 7-year-old daughter asking why girls have never been president BACKFIRES

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: BIDEN TRUMP MERRICK GARLAND

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HA! Look on Eric Swalwell's face when woman calls him out at HIS OWN town hall is *chef's kiss* (watch)
Sam J.
Al Sharpton can’t imagine Thomas Jefferson trying to overthrow the government
FuzzyChimp
Busted: Stephen L. Miller catches media updating old stories about the number of Biden's grandchildren
Amy
Chart: Republicans are now essentially the anti-science party
Brett T.
NRO: What's missing from the third Trump indictment is a crime
Brett T.
Rep. Eric Swalwell shares photo taken right before he was about to die on Jan. 6th because of Trump
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
HA! Look on Eric Swalwell's face when woman calls him out at HIS OWN town hall is *chef's kiss* (watch) Sam J.