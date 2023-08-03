BOOM! Greg Price BUSTS Biden's DOJ with a single post showing TIMING of...
HA! Look on Eric Swalwell's face when woman calls him out at HIS OWN town hall is *chef's kiss* (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on August 03, 2023
Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP

We haven't seen Eric Swalwell this uncomfortable since that one time he floated an air biscuit on national television a few years back and KNEW everyone watching had to have heard it. It's one thing for him to get called out on Twitter (and on Twitchy), but for it to happen during his own town hall?

That is DELICIOUS. Scrumptious. Karma even.

Seems Swalwell thought he could push the pro-abortion lie about 'government-forced pregnancies.'  He thought wrong.

Watch THIS:

LIAR.

No one is forcing anyone to get pregnant, Eric.

They just have to start being a bit more responsible if and when they take part in an act that could actually create a life.

Crazy, we know.

You know the woman who keeps yelling 'BE RESPECTFUL' is some annoying, wealthy white liberal who thinks she's doing something important by telling people they have to be respectful of a politician. She probably went home, opened a box of wine, and toasted HERSELF.

We've said it once and we'll say it again - we really should shut down liberal white women just for a couple of weeks until we can figure out what's going on. 

