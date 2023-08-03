HA! Look on Eric Swalwell's face when woman calls him out at HIS OWN town hall is *chef's kiss* (watch)

We haven't seen Eric Swalwell this uncomfortable since that one time he floated an air biscuit on national television a few years back and KNEW everyone watching had to have heard it. It's one thing for him to get called out on Twitter (and on Twitchy), but for it to happen during his own town hall?

That is DELICIOUS. Scrumptious. Karma even.

Seems Swalwell thought he could push the pro-abortion lie about 'government-forced pregnancies.' He thought wrong.

Watch THIS:

Eric Swalwell got HECKLED at a town hall!



“LIAR! THAT’S A LIE!”



“WHERE’S FANG-FANG?!” pic.twitter.com/q4SfTHvRsP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 2, 2023

LIAR.

No one is forcing anyone to get pregnant, Eric.

They just have to start being a bit more responsible if and when they take part in an act that could actually create a life.

Crazy, we know.

I've never had a "Government mandated pregnancy" but I have had two government mandated covid vaccines which have caused me to have heart issues where I can't carry another baby @ericswalwell, tell #FangFang I said hi 🇨🇳 — Michelle (@Ummmmichelle) August 3, 2023

You know the woman who keeps yelling 'BE RESPECTFUL' is some annoying, wealthy white liberal who thinks she's doing something important by telling people they have to be respectful of a politician. She probably went home, opened a box of wine, and toasted HERSELF.

We've said it once and we'll say it again - we really should shut down liberal white women just for a couple of weeks until we can figure out what's going on.

“It’s government mandated pregnancy, its government mandated pregnancies, we are against government mandated pregnancies” please explain what legislation that this is occurring with? — Hagan (@khgjinga08) August 2, 2023

Why doesn't he tell the truth. The decision gave the power back to the states so the people could vote on it. — CoastalOne (@CoastalOne1776) August 3, 2023

Makes me happy — EdFu (@wiz_upp) August 3, 2023

Us too.

"I'm for women and their freedom."



Not women's freedom from biological males invading women's spaces

FOH .@ericswalwell — ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ🍸 (@velvethammer) August 2, 2023

Not all heroes wear capes. https://t.co/CTImqmniBu — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 2, 2023

Ain't that the truth?

***

***

