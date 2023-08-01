WHOA --> Techno Fog drops BOMBSHELL email proving one of the BIGGEST claims against the Biden's

We know, bombshell and 'smoking gun' are terms and phrases that are used far too often in the media to make people think something BIG is happening or has happened. That being said, we are looking at both a bombshell and a smoking gun, right here.

Democrats, Lefties, and the media have all been working very hard to claim there is no proof to the claim that Hunter Biden asked his dad to do something about the Ukrainian prosecutor on the Burisma case. Guess what?

There is proof.

Oh, we know you know but it's still fun to say so.

In 2015, Burisma officials pressured Hunter Biden to help do something about Ukraine’s prosecutor general.



Just days later, Vice President Biden gave a speech about how corrupt the prosecutor was. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 1, 2023

And here is the proof from Twitchy favorite, Techno Fog.

The proof -



2015 Burisma email to Hunter Biden concerning their "final goal", the "true purpose" of their "joint efforts":



Targeting "US policy-makers" to "close down for any cases/pursuits against" Burisma's owner in Ukraine. https://t.co/EnmA8Ylw28 pic.twitter.com/TUIH5aUNeR — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 1, 2023

That's that.

What more proof do they NEED?!

Impeach.

So he called his Dad, VP Biden to get it done — bratNvet (@bratNvet) August 1, 2023

Yup.

And Obama knew .... "go ahead, call him" Biden — bratNvet (@bratNvet) August 1, 2023

Yup again.

Remember it was Kent who testified during hoax impeachment #1 "The message that I recall hearing back was that the Vice President's son Beau was dying of cancer and that there was no further bandwidth to deal with family related issues."



They all knew, including Obama. — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) August 1, 2023

Including Obama.

Keep in mind, a-hole Democrats impeached Trump over far less.

That’s a wrap. — Gastone (@F3Gastone) August 1, 2023

We wish.

