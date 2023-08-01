WHOA --> Techno Fog drops BOMBSHELL email proving one of the BIGGEST claims against the Biden's

Nick Fuentes informs his audience that 'sex is a gay act. It's totally...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:02 PM on August 01, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

We know, bombshell and 'smoking gun' are terms and phrases that are used far too often in the media to make people think something BIG is happening or has happened. That being said, we are looking at both a bombshell and a smoking gun, right here.

Democrats, Lefties, and the media have all been working very hard to claim there is no proof to the claim that Hunter Biden asked his dad to do something about the Ukrainian prosecutor on the Burisma case. Guess what?

There is proof.

Oh, we know you know but it's still fun to say so.

And here is the proof from Twitchy favorite, Techno Fog.

That's that.

What more proof do they NEED?!

Impeach.

Yup.

Yup again.

Including Obama.

Keep in mind, a-hole Democrats impeached Trump over far less.

We wish.

