'Inappropriate showers' ... Tom Elliott brutally takes media's Joe Biden is a 'loving father' spin APART

Awww, how sweet. Democrats are working overtime (with the media's help) to pretend the reason Biden was part of those 20+ conversations with Hunter's business associates that he claimed he didn't have is because he's such a loving father.

Note, this editor was joking about this right after Dan Goldman came out and did his initial spin. We knew it would end up at this place ... the best jokes are the funniest. Or saddest, depending on how you look at it.

Tom Elliott is having none OF the 'family man' loving father' spin though.

Check this out:

Biden is a “family man” & “loving father” who:



— Has two children who are drug addicts

— Had “inappropriate” showers with his daughter

— Has a dog that attacks people

— Didn’t seem to care when his son started banging the widow of his deceased son

— Didn’t seem to care when… https://t.co/lBoE8Pp8Ev — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 1, 2023

When you put it THAT way.

Ouch.

Alcoholism & drug addiction can strike any family. I'm not saying that's Biden's fault. But a) when multiple members of the same problems are suffering similar problems, chances are there was a "nurture" element in their upbringing that played a role; and, b) both of these Bidens… — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 1, 2023

Double ouch.

He lied about the car accident in which his first wife and daughter were killed by saying the man driving the truck involved in the accident was drunk. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) August 1, 2023

He also plagiarized and got caught in law school.

It's pretty obvious to anyone who doesn't have mush for brains that the guy hasn't ever been all that 'loving' or a 'family man'. The dude was still pushing segregation in the 70s, not to mention he told millions of Black Americans 'they ain't black' if they didn't vote for him.

Joe Biden is not the man the media want us to believe he is.

Period.

The end.

- used the death of his first wife + daughter to stage a photo-op in a hospital with his two young sons. — Yoshi's Paw 🇺🇸 (@lizza_vb) August 1, 2023

We didn't actually know about this one.

Yikes. Who DOES that?!

Never mind ... we know who.

