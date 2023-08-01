'Inappropriate showers' ... Tom Elliott brutally takes media's Joe Biden is a 'loving father' spin APART

DeSantis sends Kamala Harris SAVAGE invite to Florida to 'set the record straight'...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:11 AM on August 01, 2023
AP Photo/Sergei Grits

Awww, how sweet. Democrats are working overtime (with the media's help) to pretend the reason Biden was part of those 20+ conversations with Hunter's business associates that he claimed he didn't have is because he's such a loving father.

Note, this editor was joking about this right after Dan Goldman came out and did his initial spin. We knew it would end up at this place ... the best jokes are the funniest. Or saddest, depending on how you look at it.

Tom Elliott is having none OF the 'family man' loving father' spin though.

Check this out:

When you put it THAT way.

Ouch.

Double ouch.

He also plagiarized and got caught in law school.

It's pretty obvious to anyone who doesn't have mush for brains that the guy hasn't ever been all that 'loving' or a 'family man'. The dude was still pushing segregation in the 70s, not to mention he told millions of Black Americans 'they ain't black' if they didn't vote for him.

Sam J.

Joe Biden is not the man the media want us to believe he is. 

Period. 

The end.

We didn't actually know about this one.

Yikes. Who DOES that?! 

Never mind ... we know who.

***

***

