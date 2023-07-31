Dem Rep's attempt to discredit GOP investigation isn't the Biden defense he thinks...
John Hayward's DAMNING thread on the Biden's PLUS corrupt fed agencies protecting them a BRUTAL must-read

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on July 31, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

John Hayward has done it once again, putting into words what so many of us are feeling and thinking about the Biden Family and the lengths federal agencies will go to in order to protect them. Especially when it's so obvious, like Hunter Biden and Devon Archer.

It's pathetic.

Hayward's thread explains it far better ... of course.

Take a look:

Shatter the elite bubble and force them to live in the America they made for the rest of us.

We love that.

Seriously.

Terrifying, yes?

There is no such thing as Honest Big Government.

There is no such thing as Honest Small Government.

Just sayin'.

This. ^

Socialism gives all the power to the government.

And apparently, the government's degenerate sons.

Holy heckins.

So we totally wanted to swear way more after reading that tweet but you know, we try and keep it PG ... PG-13 sometimes.

No more two-tiered America.

***

