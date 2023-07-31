John Hayward's DAMNING thread on the Biden's PLUS corrupt fed agencies protecting them a BRUTAL must-read

John Hayward has done it once again, putting into words what so many of us are feeling and thinking about the Biden Family and the lengths federal agencies will go to in order to protect them. Especially when it's so obvious, like Hunter Biden and Devon Archer.

The Hunter Biden saga illuminates the Biden family's rapacious corruption, and even worse, the corruption of federal agencies to protect them. Also, it's further evidence that we must shatter the elite bubble and force them to live in the America they made for the rest of us. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 31, 2023

Shatter the elite bubble and force them to live in the America they made for the rest of us.

Of COURSE the corruption angle is huge, arguably the story of the century in American politics. Socialists claim they can create an all-knowing mega-government run by honest, selfless geniuses - but what they always deliver is a corrupt sewer state run by greedy mediocrities. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 31, 2023

There are no big, honest governments, and every one of the many, many embarrassing tales of mega-corruption must be spotlighted to keep proving it, over and over again. The most important goal of civic reform today is shattering the pernicious illusion of Honest Big Government. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 31, 2023

Hunter Biden is an absolutely perfect example of what socialism actually delivers: a privileged elite of boundless greed and degenerate morality, milking cash out of the trillion-dollar state by peddling influence and selling protection, insulated from all legal consequences. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 31, 2023

Of COURSE that corruption slid easily into outright fascism over the past generation. It was only a matter of time before the mega-State began using its corporate Little Partners to skirt the Constitution and exert compulsive force against the people. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 31, 2023

Big Biz had long been a paying customer for political corruption. Under fascism, Big Biz becomes a junior partner instead of just a customer. It gets drafted into the ruling Party's political crusades. Hunter's brand of influence peddling and racketeering always ends that way. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 31, 2023

And Hunter is the poster boy for elite privilege, giddily committing countless crimes that would put any middle or lower-class American behind bars. The entire machinery of the Justice Department has been perverted to protect him. His plea deal should touch off a revolution. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 31, 2023

One of the crimes our politicized "justice" system is trying to give Hunter a perpetual free pass for is a gun crime - the subject of countless rants by his senile father, who fantasizes in public about murdering Americans with military weapons if they resist his demands. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 31, 2023

Joe can't control himself when he starts blubbering about sending F-16s to bomb your family if you refuse to give up your guns - but Hunter gets to violate every gun law he pleases, and federal agencies conspire to HELP HIM GET AWAY WITH IT. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 31, 2023

Likewise with tax law, where Huntie gets to skate on multi-million dollar tax cheating, but you Little People will be hunted down by armies of new IRS agents for penny-ante mistakes - and that same IRS just keeps leaking confidential data on the ruling Party's political enemies. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 31, 2023

Hunter is a grotesque, almost cartoonish, but very real example of how the ruling Party elite are completely insulated from the world they're forcing on the rest of us. This isn't just outrageous - it's DANGEROUS. It's ruining lives and killing people, and it will get worse. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 31, 2023

Today the Party's extremists are talking about shutting down agriculture in the name of global warming. They'll kill countless people and destroy the American way of life without a second thought, because they know THEY will eat well, and they won't be eating bugs. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 31, 2023

They've already unleashed killer crime waves on YOU, because they know THEY have armed protection and privileged homes. They wrecked the economy with foolish policies because they know THEY will be taken care of. This process is accelerating, and Hunter is a major milestone. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 31, 2023

We urgently need to shatter elite privilege, force them to live in the same world as we do, and make them understand that not even the silver-spoon sons of corrupt political dynasties get to live above the law anymore. Nothing less will make the elite receptive to reform. /end — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 31, 2023

