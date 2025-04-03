Jesse Watters Spotlights How Biden WH's Attempts to Cover Up His Condition Ended With a MASSIVE Backfire

Judging from all the stories and books that are coming out about what things were really like at the White House between 2021 and January of 2025, we've clearly entered the "now it can be told" phase of how the Biden years are being remembered. In other words, the truth is trickling out.

One of the new books that covers the story of Biden's cognitive condition includes quotes from Joe's former chief of staff Ron Klain. Here's just one tidbit:

In a new book, Joe Biden’s former White House chief of staff paints a devastating picture of the then US president’s mental and physical state before the debate with Donald Trump that sent his 2024 campaign into a tailspin, resulting in his relinquishing the Democratic nomination to Kamala Harris. Ron Klain served Biden from 2021 to 2023, then returned to his side last June to run debate preparation as he had for numerous Democratic presidents before. According to Klain, it turned out that Biden “didn’t know what Trump had been saying and couldn’t grasp what the back and forth was”; left preparation and fell asleep by the pool; obsessed about foreign leaders, saying “these guys say I’m doing a great job as president so I must be a great president”; “didn’t really understand what his argument was on inflation”; and “had nothing to say about a second term other than finish the job”.

Fox News' Jesse Watters talked about another one of Klain's efforts to try and cover up Biden's condition going into the infamous debate against Donald Trump. Suffice to say it didn't work. Watch:

The media covered up the biggest scandal in presidential history… and now they’re cashing in on it. We were told @JoeBiden was sharp as a tack, and any evidence that proved otherwise was a “cheap fake,” but now that the Democrats lost and the dust has settled -- reporters are… pic.twitter.com/uWdFJMKYPW — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) April 3, 2025

The strategy from Biden's handlers for that debate backfired massively:

Backfire indeed -- and everybody knows what happened next.

They lied to us. Over and over and over again. They should never be allowed to have a position in the government again. Members of the media who were in on it must continue to be called out and never believed again. They were paid to lie to us. https://t.co/uNi8tVDI1T — Ocelot (@bermudabourne) April 3, 2025

Worse yet, some of the people who lied to us are now writing books about the "real story" of Joe Biden while apparently hoping it doesn't remind everybody that they lied to us.

Great interview, but guess what? The ‘journalists’ who lied will continue to lie that they didn’t lie. No one will be held accountable. They got paid to lie, now they will get paid for their lies about lying. Yet they are still in the public eye. https://t.co/I85g46oaXV — richard walker (@tradepv) April 3, 2025

The Democrat/media efforts to convince everybody what they were seeing and hearing from Biden were "cheap fakes" is still one of the biggest political collective cover-up efforts of all time.