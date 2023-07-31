Megyn Kelly calls Biden's DOJ out for what they're REALLY trying to do with Devon Archer 'threat'

As Twitchy readers know, Miranda Devine shared the alarming revelation that the DOJ was attempting to arrest Devon Archer before he could actually testify against Joe and Hunter Biden. What we've learned since then is that's not NECESSARILY the case, but it's still pretty shady.

Still a threat from the DOJ to remind Archer what will happen, you know, if he says something he shouldn't. *wink wink, nod nod*

Megyn Kelly broke it down in a tweet:

What appears to have happened is this DOJ - the one that doesn’t even have a pending indictment vs Hunter B (do ppl realize this? The failed plea bargain was on charges DOJ has not yet even filed & may never file) - decided the *Saturday* b/4 Devon Archer’s congressional… — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 30, 2023

In other words, just because they didn't give a date that doesn't mean this wasn't a threat or an attempt to intimidate Archer.

Kelly also shared this thread from Margot Cleveland:

THREAD: Upon further research, this isn't the holy cow I thought! Here's the relevant language from the prosecution's letter. 1/ Key point is 7/25/2023 appellate court entered mandate affirming conviction after rehearing denied. 1/ https://t.co/J06vUUp5At pic.twitter.com/dGx5IFCi7j — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 30, 2023

2/ U.S. Attorney DID NOT try to put him in custody on Saturday; they wrote to Archer's attorney to arrange a surrender date. AND even now, with Archer's attorney saying it's premature, US Attorney only said "we want a chance to respond. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 30, 2023

3/3 Now, it might have been a "brush back" to remind Archer who holds the chips before Archer talks to Congress, but give timing, i.e., mandate just issued, the letter seems pretty straightforward to me. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 30, 2023

It was a threat.

A reminder of just how powerful they are and how much damage they can do.

We all know it. And they know we know ... they just don't care.

From Devon Archer attorney Matthew L. Schwartz: pic.twitter.com/z6WvbPJYeL — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) July 30, 2023

Yup, it was an intimidation tactic.

One that failed.

#GrabYerCorn

***

Related:

DOJ's latest move (arresting Devon Archer?!) to protect Joe and Hunter Biden is their SHADIEST yet

Mom HAMMERS man in dress insisting he should be able to use Women's bathroom and DAMN (watch this)

Ted Cruz DROPS John Kerry on his lying, pointy little head for BATS**T claim about ice-free Arctic summer

CRAZY thread shows Hunter Biden used his daddy's account to pay for a very expensive hooker and MORE

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !