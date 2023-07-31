Megyn Kelly calls Biden's DOJ out for what they're REALLY trying to do with Devon Archer 'threat'

GenZ influencer, Harry Sisson, thinks shirtless beach Biden is 'pretty cool' and LOL
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on July 31, 2023
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

As Twitchy readers know, Miranda Devine shared the alarming revelation that the DOJ was attempting to arrest Devon Archer before he could actually testify against Joe and Hunter Biden. What we've learned since then is that's not NECESSARILY the case, but it's still pretty shady.

Still a threat from the DOJ to remind Archer what will happen, you know, if he says something he shouldn't. *wink wink, nod nod*

Megyn Kelly broke it down in a tweet:

In other words, just because they didn't give a date that doesn't mean this wasn't a threat or an attempt to intimidate Archer. 

Kelly also shared this thread from Margot Cleveland:

GenZ influencer, Harry Sisson, thinks shirtless beach Biden is 'pretty cool' and LOL
FuzzyChimp

It was a threat.

A reminder of just how powerful they are and how much damage they can do.

We all know it. And they know we know ... they just don't care.

Yup, it was an intimidation tactic.

One that failed.

#GrabYerCorn

***

