Mom HAMMERS man in dress insisting he should be able to use Women's bathroom and DAMN (watch this)

We need so many more moms out there stopping pervs and weirdos from going into women's spaces. Bathrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms ... just because a guy thinks he's a woman and he's dressed up as one doesn't give him the right to come into these spaces and make women feel unsafe.

Especially our daughters.

This mom laid down the LAW (or 'hammered' the guy) and oh hell yeah.

Watch this:

Mom HAMMERS Trans Woman (Biological Male) For Using Women’s Bathroom. pic.twitter.com/lGliarnUoo — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) July 29, 2023

Boo and yah.

Mom Hammers a man for using the woman's bathroom

Fixed it — undercover Tim (@secretagenttim) July 30, 2023

Man in a dress, thank you very much.

Way to go MommaBear. I would love to see more of this. Men don’t belong in women’s restrooms!! — Mandy (@MarindaVannoy1) July 30, 2023

Heh.

You know though, while this is funny, it's also very sad because it's true.

As the great JR once said, 'OH MAH GAWD!'

"You're not a mother John"



The fact this has to be said as if it isn't obvious — Iron Minds (@iron_minds) July 30, 2023

And he never will be.

For a man to use a woman's restroom or personal space is just plain wrong it's an intrusion, and it's perverse — Gregory S. Watkins (@watkins108) July 30, 2023

That's the truth.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

***

