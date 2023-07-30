YOWZA: Roseanne Bar just absolutely savages former Trump groupie turned Never Trumper Bill...
Mom HAMMERS man in dress insisting he should be able to use Women's bathroom and DAMN (watch this)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:35 AM on July 30, 2023

We need so many more moms out there stopping pervs and weirdos from going into women's spaces. Bathrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms ... just because a guy thinks he's a woman and he's dressed up as one doesn't give him the right to come into these spaces and make women feel unsafe.

Especially our daughters.

This mom laid down the LAW (or 'hammered' the guy) and oh hell yeah.

Watch this:

Boo and yah.

Man in a dress, thank you very much.

Heh.

You know though, while this is funny, it's also very sad because it's true.

As the great JR once said, 'OH MAH GAWD!'

And he never will be.

FuzzyChimp

That's the truth.

Sorry, not sorry.

