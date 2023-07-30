YOWZA: Roseanne Bar just absolutely savages former Trump groupie turned Never Trumper Bill...
Ted Cruz DROPS John Kerry on his lying, pointy little head for BATS**T claim about ice-free Arctic summer

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:11 AM on July 30, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It was good of John Kerry to take a moment from flying all over the globe in his private jet to stop and try and terrify the masses about ice melting in the Arctic ... or something. We stopped trying to make heads or tails of what this Lurch-looking MOFO thinks or has to say a long time ago but this seems fairly Twitchy-worthy in and of itself.

Watch.

Member when they told us there would be no more polar bears by 2013? You member.

These shameless a-holes need to get a life.

Ted Cruz was more than happy to call Kerry out:

Not just wildly wrong, but spectacularly wrong.

And he's right.

Psh, for enough money these 'scientists' will confirm whatever the government wants them to. See COVID. See global warming, global cooling, and NOW climate change.

TED CRUZ

