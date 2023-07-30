Ted Cruz DROPS John Kerry on his lying, pointy little head for BATS**T claim about ice-free Arctic summer

It was good of John Kerry to take a moment from flying all over the globe in his private jet to stop and try and terrify the masses about ice melting in the Arctic ... or something. We stopped trying to make heads or tails of what this Lurch-looking MOFO thinks or has to say a long time ago but this seems fairly Twitchy-worthy in and of itself.

Watch.

John Kerry in 2009: “In 5 years we will have the first ice free Arctic summer”pic.twitter.com/QW0CEs8s2Y — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) July 28, 2023

Member when they told us there would be no more polar bears by 2013? You member.

These shameless a-holes need to get a life.

Ted Cruz was more than happy to call Kerry out:

Does anyone care that this was wildly, spectacularly wrong? https://t.co/VYGqajVWeX — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 30, 2023

Not just wildly wrong, but spectacularly wrong.

And he's right.

The #ClimateCult keeps changing the time frame, but the fear mongering never ends. But, its always been about the $. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) July 28, 2023

No doubt these are the same ‘scientists’ that confirm everything the government says. — Politically Stripped ™️ (@politstrip) July 30, 2023

Psh, for enough money these 'scientists' will confirm whatever the government wants them to. See COVID. See global warming, global cooling, and NOW climate change.

Maybe his private plane use saved the Arctic ice? — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) July 28, 2023

Devon Archer, Hunter Bidens Ukrainian business partner worked for John Kerry. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) July 28, 2023

We'd wouldn't be more surprised if we woke up tomorrow morning with our head sewn to the carpet.

Oh boy, better get another jet to fly over to check the Arctic again. — jo rouston (@jo_rouston) July 29, 2023

Just to be safe.

Totally.

***

Related:

Democrat who BRAVELY went 9 WHOLE hours without food or water is SUPER proud of how brave he was and LOL

CRAZY thread shows Hunter Biden used his daddy's account to pay for a very expensive hooker and MORE

Resist-TOADS push blatant lie claiming Trump supporter at Erie, PA rally said, 'kill them all' (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !