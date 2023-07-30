CNN pisses EVERYONE off pushing for more of that SWEET fear-mongering COVID traffic
CRAZY thread shows Hunter Biden used his daddy's account to pay for a...
Dan Goldman's attempt to make Hunter Biden look like an innocent VICTIM is...
Watch: Ex-Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino reacts when Robert Kennedy Jr. is denied...
Busted! Top DeSantis donor appears in RAUNCHY 'Gentlemen's Club' ad
Axios looks at 'the Republican war on colleges'
Biden rails against MAGA extremists trying to roll back efforts to 'help combat...
CNN explains why Joe and Jill Biden waited four years to acknowledge their...
Historian says Florida's African American history curriculum is a model for other states
Check out the migrant situation in New York City
Kanye West was unbanned from Twitter … banned again … and unbanned …...
Roseanne destroys David Hogg
Techno Fog looks at just how preferential Hunter Biden's plea deal was
The son of the president has been arrested for allegedly laundering money to...

Resist-TOADS push blatant lie claiming Trump supporter at Erie, PA rally said, 'kill them all' (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:18 AM on July 30, 2023
meme

Remember when our pals in the media claimed Trump called Neo-Nazis, 'very fine people'? Heck, you probably don't have to really 'remember' because some of them are still doing it to this day. If Trump and his supporters were really that anti-Semitic, racist, sexist, bigoted, homophobic, etc., they wouldn't have to keep making things up to frame them that way.

Like this nonsense from Andrew Wortman about supporters at Trump's Erie, PA rally last night. Take a gander.

We didn't even have to slow it down or put on our headphones (earbuds for you youngsters out there) to hear it. The man may have a speech impediment but it's still perfectly clear UNLESS you're listening for something you want to hear.

He says, 'Jail them all.'

Too bad RSBN bent the knee to the crazies ... 

And now the Left and the media will REALLY run with this because they will claim even RSBN apologized for it.

Never. Bend. The. Knee.

Recommended

CRAZY thread shows Hunter Biden used his daddy's account to pay for a very expensive hooker and MORE
Sam J.

Or you know, don't.

Oh, look, crazy-town Keith Olbermann chimed in:

This guy.

To be fair, the number of Lefties who have taken this and run with it is ... well, expected. It's obvious not a single one of them has actually listened to the interview because if they did, they'd know the man said, 'Jail them all'. Even Community Notes has added a note to Wortman's tweet:

The man being interviewed can be heard in the video saying “Jail them all”, not “kill them all”, as claimed in the tweet.

Wortman doesn't like that.

Truth hurts?

This of course won't stop them from playing this on a loop for the next several months.

You watch.

***

Related:

Historian's big BRAG about her friend making sure kids have access to ADULT books does NOT go well

D'OH! Kamala Harris goes full DIVERSITY-hire falling for obvious lie about Florida schools and slavery

Sen. John Kennedy leaves Durbin speechless TORCHING Dems for RACIST attacks on Justice Thomas (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: JAIL TRUMP TRUMP SUPPORTERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CRAZY thread shows Hunter Biden used his daddy's account to pay for a very expensive hooker and MORE
Sam J.
Dan Goldman's attempt to make Hunter Biden look like an innocent VICTIM is all sorts of humiliating FAIL
Sam J.
CNN pisses EVERYONE off pushing for more of that SWEET fear-mongering COVID traffic
Sam J.
Roseanne destroys David Hogg
Brett T.
Busted! Top DeSantis donor appears in RAUNCHY 'Gentlemen's Club' ad
Brett T.
Watch: Ex-Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino reacts when Robert Kennedy Jr. is denied protection
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
CRAZY thread shows Hunter Biden used his daddy's account to pay for a very expensive hooker and MORE Sam J.