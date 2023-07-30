Resist-TOADS push blatant lie claiming Trump supporter at Erie, PA rally said, 'kill them all' (watch)

Remember when our pals in the media claimed Trump called Neo-Nazis, 'very fine people'? Heck, you probably don't have to really 'remember' because some of them are still doing it to this day. If Trump and his supporters were really that anti-Semitic, racist, sexist, bigoted, homophobic, etc., they wouldn't have to keep making things up to frame them that way.

Like this nonsense from Andrew Wortman about supporters at Trump's Erie, PA rally last night. Take a gander.

Far-right outlet interviewing Trump rally attendants waiting in line in Eerie, Pennsylvania:



Matthew Alvarez: “So how are you guys doing?”



Trump fan: “Good. I’m here to guarantee Trump gettin’ back in and gettin rid of the corruption in the WH. It’s a disgrace. Joe Biden is a… pic.twitter.com/xMJAiGY1O2 — Andrew Wortman 🟧 (@AmoneyResists) July 29, 2023

We didn't even have to slow it down or put on our headphones (earbuds for you youngsters out there) to hear it. The man may have a speech impediment but it's still perfectly clear UNLESS you're listening for something you want to hear.

He says, 'Jail them all.'

Too bad RSBN bent the knee to the crazies ...

Guest host Matthew Alvarez officially retracts statements made earlier today on RSBN.



Please note that opinions espoused by contractors or interviewees do not reflect the values of the company. pic.twitter.com/0A4XTeUKvP — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 29, 2023

And now the Left and the media will REALLY run with this because they will claim even RSBN apologized for it.

Never. Bend. The. Knee.

The man is saying “jail them all.” I hope he doesn’t sue you. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 30, 2023

Subscribe to Andrew’s content for more hilarious lies and fabrications. 🤣🤡 https://t.co/u71y39c0LU — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) July 30, 2023

Or you know, don't.

Oh, look, crazy-town Keith Olbermann chimed in:

The genocidal @RSBNetwork "anchor" attacks globalists (euphemism for...?), the left and RINOs.



The Trump stochastic terrorist says "kill them all" - twice.



The RSBN creature agrees with him.



Now he says it was too loud and he never heard it.



Bullshit https://t.co/1LA0qgV9FW — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) July 29, 2023

This guy.

To be fair, the number of Lefties who have taken this and run with it is ... well, expected. It's obvious not a single one of them has actually listened to the interview because if they did, they'd know the man said, 'Jail them all'. Even Community Notes has added a note to Wortman's tweet:

The man being interviewed can be heard in the video saying “Jail them all”, not “kill them all”, as claimed in the tweet.

Wortman doesn't like that.

“COMMUNITY NOTES!! THIS PERSON IS SHOWING A VIDEO THAT PORTRAYS MY PARTY IN A NEGATIVE LIGHT DUE TO THINGS THEY ARE LITERALLY SAYING ON THE VIDEO!! HELP!!” — Andrew Wortman 🟧 (@AmoneyResists) July 30, 2023

Truth hurts?

This of course won't stop them from playing this on a loop for the next several months.

You watch.

***

