D'OH! Kamala Harris goes full DIVERSITY-hire falling for obvious lie about Florida schools and slavery

Sad sad sad Kamala Harris.

She is just not good at this whole VP thing.

Granted, she wasn't great at the Senator or AG thing either but at least then she was easily ignored by the majority of the country and not able to do as much damage. This time around, it all started here:

Absolute garbage reporting from Allison Quinn from @thedailybeast. She takes an unfounded allegation from activists, doesn't bother to confirm facts. This is journalisming. This is why no one trusts you.https://t.co/f0DghmoRpd — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) July 20, 2023

Doesn't even bother to confirm facts?

Color us SHOCKED.

See this from the African American History Workgroup which developed the standards. They were not contacted or interviewed. pic.twitter.com/a483LgMVdX — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) July 20, 2023

So trash journalism from The Daily Beast.

Nobody's surprised. SHOCKED maybe, but not surprised.

And here comes Kamala, jumping on the lie ... she even made a pretty little meme to tweet out about it. We'd be embarrassed for her if we weren't so busy laughing at her:

America’s history must not be forgotten. It must always be taught. pic.twitter.com/47YO8etkpp — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 20, 2023

Oh, Kammy.

How easily fooled you really are.

You’re lying. — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) July 21, 2023

She's taking advantage of a lie told by an activist covered by a 'journalist'. No one has ever accused ol' Kam-Kam of being all that bright, especially since Biden made it clear she got her job based on her sex and color.

Why are you lying? — JWF (@JammieWF) July 21, 2023

It's all she has.

Democrats have been illegally vandalizing and removing statues of historical American figures nationwide.



Kamala Harris has no right talking about the importance of remembering history. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 20, 2023

Oh no no, she doesn't want THAT history being taught.

Silly.

