D'OH! Kamala Harris goes full DIVERSITY-hire falling for obvious lie about Florida schools and slavery

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:59 AM on July 21, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Sad sad sad Kamala Harris.

She is just not good at this whole VP thing.

Granted, she wasn't great at the Senator or AG thing either but at least then she was easily ignored by the majority of the country and not able to do as much damage. This time around, it all started here:

Doesn't even bother to confirm facts?

Color us SHOCKED.

So trash journalism from The Daily Beast.

Nobody's surprised. SHOCKED maybe, but not surprised.

And here comes Kamala, jumping on the lie ... she even made a pretty little meme to tweet out about it. We'd be embarrassed for her if we weren't so busy laughing at her:

Oh, Kammy.

How easily fooled you really are. 

She's taking advantage of a lie told by an activist covered by a 'journalist'. No one has ever accused ol' Kam-Kam of being all that bright, especially since Biden made it clear she got her job based on her sex and color.

It's all she has.

Oh no no, she doesn't want THAT history being taught.

Silly.

