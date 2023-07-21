Sen. John Kennedy leaves Durbin speechless TORCHING Dems for RACIST attacks on Justice Thomas (watch)

You wouldn't think Democrats would need a reminder that it's wrong to make racist attacks on a SCOTUS Justice just because you disagree with them in 2023, but here we are. Oh, who are we kidding? It's clear Democrats have never really changed their stripes.

They just hide them with promises of 'equity' and the soft bigotry of low expectations, while pointing the finger at Republicans claiming THEY'RE the racists and the parties magically switched places.

Such a predictable and sad argument ... every time.

Leave it to Senator John Kennedy to say what needs to be said as only he can:

You either condemn the racist attacks on Justice Clarence Thomas, or you don’t.



After a long discussion today, my Democrat colleagues on the Judiciary Committee finally agreed to condemn the disgusting racism that many have aimed at Justice Thomas. pic.twitter.com/tBptrybb0q — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) July 20, 2023

The look on Durbin's face.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Kennedy takes NO CRAP and calls them out for pretending it's all justices 'of color' who have been attacked for their race. We all know that's not true, they all know it's not true, and Kennedy is having NONE OF IT.

In other words, BOOM.

It is about time they start defending our best Justice, Clarence Thomas, — OttoMatick53 (@OMatick53) July 21, 2023

Thank you. It should have been a simple - we condemn the racism/racist attacks. Why did they take so long and try to find ways to not condemn racism?

Do they not care about racism? Are they liars about what they say they care about? — 🇺🇸~Dolphie~🦅✝️For We Walk ByFaith Not BySight (@Dolphieness) July 21, 2023

Because they don't want to admit how racist they are.

Again, they know it, they know we know it, but they don't want to own it.

Kennedy is making them own it.

And it's about damn time.

***

***

