NO idea what the Hell is going on BUT this Anthony Weiner interview about Hillary Clinton is NUTS (watch)

It's been quite some time since we last wrote about Anthony Weiner. You guys remember Weiner, yes? He was married to Hillary Clinton's 'staffer' Huma Abedin? Went to jail for sexting with a minor?

Yeah, that Weiner.

Welp, he is trending on Twitter today for this interview where allegedly he gives away some things about the Clinton body count.

To be fair, we have no idea what the Hell is really going on here BUT it is one entertaining interview.

Heh.

Watch:

TRIGGERED: @patrickbetdavid gets based and presses Anthony Weiner, a Democrat former NY Congressman who plead guilty and went to jail for sexting a 15 year old girl



His response about the clinton body count tells you everything you need to know



pic.twitter.com/rPZoNcU2ij — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) July 20, 2023

Ok, so the whole thing is SO cringe it's hard to make it all the way through and HOLY COW, Weiner gets so mad but still ... WOW.

And the part with the list of dead people?

Patrick Bet-David exposes Anthony Weiner and Hillary Clinton's body count LIVE NOW: https://t.co/IcfXUHKLGR



"HOW IS IT SO MANY PEOPLE CLOSE TO THEM DIE?" pic.twitter.com/E6B61jVpZr — Valuetainment Media (@ValuetainmentTV) July 20, 2023

Yikes.

What's the first thing that comes to mind when you see that Anthony Weiner is trending? — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 20, 2023

Nothing good, that's for sure.

BREAKING



Twitter Dick Pic Bot reportedly overwhelmed after former Rep. Anthony Weiner allowed back on platform pic.twitter.com/dM50nwNIal — News That Matters (@ThatmattersNews) July 20, 2023

Annnnnd now, we're dead.

***

