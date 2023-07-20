Sanctuary Cities ain't what they used to be --> Check out fliers NYC...
NO idea what the Hell is going on BUT this Anthony Weiner interview about Hillary Clinton is NUTS (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:08 PM on July 20, 2023
PBD Podcast

It's been quite some time since we last wrote about Anthony Weiner. You guys remember Weiner, yes? He was married to Hillary Clinton's 'staffer' Huma Abedin? Went to jail for sexting with a minor?

Yeah, that Weiner.

Welp, he is trending on Twitter today for this interview where allegedly he gives away some things about the Clinton body count.

To be fair, we have no idea what the Hell is really going on here BUT it is one entertaining interview.

Heh.

Watch:

Ok, so the whole thing is SO cringe it's hard to make it all the way through and HOLY COW, Weiner gets so mad but still ... WOW.

And the part with the list of dead people?

Yikes.

Tags: ANTHONY WEINER CLINTON

