AOC snaps after being put on list of Congressional anti-Semites, tries claiming it's GOOD thing

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:22 AM on July 20, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them. Yeah yeah, we know, we say that all the time but man, it just works when you're covering politics. Especially if they are anti-Semitic Democrats who seem to be growing in numbers in Congress. Scary, we know. Nikki Haley was good enough to compile a list of these very Democrats (Socialists?) who openly believe Israel is a racist state.

Following along with Pramila Jayapal - these are the people who voted against showing support for Israel ...

You won't be surprised by any of the names on this list of anti-Semites:

Sadly, even if we remember it, their idiot supporters either agree with them OR don't pay attention and only vote based on name recognition.

AOC did what AOC does, and tried to clap back at Haley:

Nice try, AOC ... but no.

There is no positive spin here. 

And what Jayapal said was gross and horrible.

Deal with it.

