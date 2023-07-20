AOC snaps after being put on list of Congressional anti-Semites, tries claiming it's GOOD thing

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them. Yeah yeah, we know, we say that all the time but man, it just works when you're covering politics. Especially if they are anti-Semitic Democrats who seem to be growing in numbers in Congress. Scary, we know. Nikki Haley was good enough to compile a list of these very Democrats (Socialists?) who openly believe Israel is a racist state.

Following along with Pramila Jayapal - these are the people who voted against showing support for Israel ...

You won't be surprised by any of the names on this list of anti-Semites:

We’re taking names.



Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rashida Tlaib

Jamaal Bowman

Summer Lee

Ilhan Omar

Cori Bush

Andre Carson

Delia Ramirez

Ayanna Pressley



These 9 members of Congress believe Israel is racist. We will remember this vote. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 19, 2023

Sadly, even if we remember it, their idiot supporters either agree with them OR don't pay attention and only vote based on name recognition.

AOC did what AOC does, and tried to clap back at Haley:

Oooh, a list! 📝



Remember to call it “People in Congress who think apartheid is wrong”



or alternatively, “People in Congress who don’t ignore human rights abuses against Palestinians” https://t.co/zbOc9YdFbj — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 20, 2023

Nice try, AOC ... but no.

There is no positive spin here.

And what Jayapal said was gross and horrible.

Deal with it.

It’s a list of “people who hate the idea of a Jewish state and routinely side with a terrorist organization Hamas” but think we’re dumb enough to fall for their claims of being against apartheid, which y’all can’t even define and can only spell thanks to spellcheck. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 20, 2023

As someone who believes dismembering unborn children is a human right and mutilating the genitals of gender confused children is lifesaving care, your claim to the moral high ground is completely laughable. — Jason Jones (@jonesville) July 20, 2023

Right? It's sort of hard for any of them to claim they're taking the high road when they support the murder/mutilation of the unborn.

Except none of you think apartheid is wrong. There’s no apartheid in the region except the one being attempted against the Jewish preppie and you all support that. Here’s an actual apartheid survivor and member of South African parliament to tell you how what there is in Israel… pic.twitter.com/ykXiVcFWC8 — 🌈🏴Gunpowder&Vanilla🔫☘️ (@Autumn__Fox) July 20, 2023

Oopsie.

There is no apartheid in Israel. Do you even know what the word means? — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) July 20, 2023

No, no she does not. Someone smarter than her used the word once, she liked it, so she started using it.

More like the, "Kill all the Jews crew." — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 20, 2023

And curtain.

***

