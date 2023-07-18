President Joe Biden looked less than lively with Israeli President Isaac Herzog
WATCH KJP squirm and REFUSE to condemn Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal's BLATANTLY anti-Semitic comments

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:37 PM on July 18, 2023
Conservative War Room

We all know if it was a Republican who said something as stupid, hateful, and anti-Semitic as what Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal said about Israel, Karine Jean-Pierre would be front and center CONDEMNING not only them but the entire Republican Party.

But since it's a Democrat (as usual) who said it, nope.

Nada.

Zip.

Watch her squirm and refuse to condemn the comments:

Look at her try and play stupid.

Then confused.

She refuses to condemn the comments. She goes on and on and on about how much Biden is supposedly doing to acknowledge Israel and how anti-Semitism is not ok BUT no official condemnation or disavowment for Jayapal's comments. We all know, again, if this had been a Republican who said such things she'd be condemning TF out of them. Instead, she spent nearly two minutes avoiding it.

That says SO MUCH.

Because she knows it's not the first time it's come from her own party, and it won't be the last.

