DOOFUS Eric Swalwell does 'The Squad' ZERO favors riding to their defense over anti-Semitic comments

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:22 PM on July 18, 2023
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Kevin McCarthy is right ... and his question is more than fair. Do Democrats believe Israel is an evil state? Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal called the entire state of Israel racist, and then of course, she backtracked and claimed it wasn't what she meant and she was just dealing with a tense situation or something.

Her statement was less than convincing.

To McCarthy's point, it's not just one Democrat who's made these grossly anti-Semitic comments, but several.

Almost as if there was, you know, a squad of them.

And like the ding-a-ling he is, Rep. Eric Swalwell tried to ride to the defense of the Democrat anti-Semites (note, we only saw this tweet from him because Ilhan Omar retweeted it):

Adults only, says the guy with a questionable history around a relationship with a Communist Chinese Spy.

What a dill hole. He's certainly not doing anyone any favors with this.

Kind of a weird defense, right?

He'll never live down the Chinese spy thing ... or the fart on national television. 

Oof.

