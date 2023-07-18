DOOFUS Eric Swalwell does 'The Squad' ZERO favors riding to their defense over anti-Semitic comments

Kevin McCarthy is right ... and his question is more than fair. Do Democrats believe Israel is an evil state? Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal called the entire state of Israel racist, and then of course, she backtracked and claimed it wasn't what she meant and she was just dealing with a tense situation or something.

Her statement was less than convincing.

Do Democrats believe Israel is an evil state?



Multiple elected Democrats have a consistent history of using antisemitic rhetoric. It has got to stop. pic.twitter.com/2DXA5FVTlk — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) July 17, 2023

To McCarthy's point, it's not just one Democrat who's made these grossly anti-Semitic comments, but several.

Almost as if there was, you know, a squad of them.

And like the ding-a-ling he is, Rep. Eric Swalwell tried to ride to the defense of the Democrat anti-Semites (note, we only saw this tweet from him because Ilhan Omar retweeted it):

You invited one of America’s biggest antisemitic voices to testify to Congress. Sit this one out. Seriously. Adults only. https://t.co/J9iCfui74W — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 18, 2023

Adults only, says the guy with a questionable history around a relationship with a Communist Chinese Spy.

What a dill hole. He's certainly not doing anyone any favors with this.

Antisemitic? Heard Talib, Omar,and Jayapal lately? — Rabid (@Rabid8264) July 18, 2023

“It’s Kevin McCarthy‘s fault that my party is anti-Semitic.” — Vin 🇺🇸 (@VinceGottalotta) July 18, 2023

Kind of a weird defense, right?

The Squad testified? — Brian O'Kelley: Sunny Disposition Sea Chief (@BrianOKelley1) July 18, 2023

Fang Fang go Bang Bang — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 18, 2023

He'll never live down the Chinese spy thing ... or the fart on national television.

He invited Ilhan Omar? pic.twitter.com/1HQ02nNd2s — Talon Karrde (@TalonKarrde_07) July 18, 2023

Oof.

***

