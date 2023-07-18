HOO BOY! Beto O'Rourke begging Biden to stop Abbott from securing Texas' border goes SO wrong

Insomniacs breathe a sigh of RELIEF as good sleep is now RACIST (take...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on July 18, 2023
AP Photo/John Minchillo

There's a reason Beto O'Rourke can never really win anything ... 

He's just not the brightest crayon in the box, ya' know? It's been a while since we last wrote about the little furry who couldn't (if you know, you know), but we figured this tweet was dumb enough to qualify for a Twitchying.

Yes, we're a verb now. BE AFRAID.

Be even MORE afraid of this yahoo begging President Sippy Cup to go all dictator on Texas:

Maybe Beto missed it, but Biden doesn't seem to give a damn about our southern border and he certainly doesn't seem at all concerned about the millions of Texans who are impacted every day by an endless stream of illegal immigrants. Imagine begging the president to go all dictator on your own state to PREVENT the governor from protecting Texans and the border.

We told you, this guy is just a dim, yellow bulb.

Several times.

But Biden is their only hope and stuff!

And fin.

***

BETO O'ROURKE BIDEN GREG ABBOTT IMMIGRATION TEXAS

