HOO BOY! Beto O'Rourke begging Biden to stop Abbott from securing Texas' border goes SO wrong

He's just not the brightest crayon in the box, ya' know? It's been a while since we last wrote about the little furry who couldn't (if you know, you know), but we figured this tweet was dumb enough to qualify for a Twitchying.

Yes, we're a verb now. BE AFRAID.

Be even MORE afraid of this yahoo begging President Sippy Cup to go all dictator on Texas:

There is one person who has the power to stop Abbott.⁰⁰Stop him from deploying razor wire & medieval drowning devices designed to ensnare & mutilate. Stop every illegal thing he’s doing on the border that ends up killing human beings.

⁰Mr. President, we need you to act. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) July 18, 2023

Maybe Beto missed it, but Biden doesn't seem to give a damn about our southern border and he certainly doesn't seem at all concerned about the millions of Texans who are impacted every day by an endless stream of illegal immigrants. Imagine begging the president to go all dictator on your own state to PREVENT the governor from protecting Texans and the border.

We told you, this guy is just a dim, yellow bulb.

Its over.. you lost — aka (@akafacehots) July 18, 2023

Several times.

GFY! The Border Patrol union called the current crisis “the worst sustained disaster … ever seen at our border” — saying President Biden deserves to be arrested and that his administration is “absolutely corrupt to its core.” pic.twitter.com/zqdwEuXaun — Hollywood Resistance (@ResistItAllTX) July 18, 2023

But Biden is their only hope and stuff!

And fin.

