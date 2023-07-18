LOL-WATCH: Look on Jamie Raskin's face as Cori Bush calls abortion a lifeline for trans folks says it all

With apologies to AOC and Eric Swalwell, we may have to admit that Rep. Cori Bush is the dumbest Democrat on the Hill. It's not easy to make this call, considering how much stupid comes out of their individual mouths. However, claiming abortion is a lifeline for 'trans folks' and interviewing experts who don't even know women give birth and who compare saving the unborn to slavery - now that is impressively stupid.

See for yourselves:

Rep. @CoriBush: Medications inducing abortions are "a lifeline for the trans folks who face trans phobia and bigotry" pic.twitter.com/F2lRflCTQS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 17, 2023

Don't look at us, man, we just work here.

Thinking Raskin would like to be anywhere BUT sitting next to her at that moment.

Heh.

Check out these 'experts':

Dems' abortion expert Love Holt warns restricting abortion harms teens starting their sex lives: "We thrust them out into a world where that has a ban on choice, that is ripping away their bodily autonomy" pic.twitter.com/kJMAtPyBJv — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 17, 2023

Or, and hear us out, parents act like parents and work with their teenage children to make better choices that will not 'thrust them into a world that is ripping away their bodily autonomy.' Who ARE these people?!

Holt: "The Dobbs decision is a death sentence for thousands of black women & birthing people alone in Missouri." pic.twitter.com/7b9gwrTLYI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 17, 2023

Birthing people.

See what we mean?! How can anyone take any of these 'experts' seriously when they don't even seem to know that only women have babies?

Dems' abortion witness Shivana Jorawar (@shivspeaks): My life "simply would not be possible if it weren’t for abortion care." pic.twitter.com/Isbmp50fpq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 17, 2023

Abortion isn't 'care,' sweetpea.

Dems' abortion witness, Love Holt, says abortion restrictions continue trend from slavery: "Here we are, 400 years since slavery in America, and what some would deem a successful book-breaking [?] of our male counterparts, I look at this as an attempt to dethrone the original… pic.twitter.com/wDz0oTFLSd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 17, 2023

Protecting life stems from slavery.

Alrighty then.

We ... got nothin'.

Rep. @danielsgoldman: "Because of the preemption clause [sic], federal law preempts state law" on abortion. pic.twitter.com/AsEmG2hJ2U — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 17, 2023

And ending with the only white guy on the panel ... who is even denser than the other pro-aborts.

What an absolute disaster.

We are governed by lunatics. — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) July 17, 2023

Evergreen.

Like the rest of the midwits on the Left, she figures that she can throw some combo of "trans", "bigot" and "phobia" into a sentence and her base will put down their afternoon day drinks and throw money back at her...and she is not wrong. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) July 17, 2023

All Cori really left out was something about Republicans banning books.

Yeah, we probably shouldn't give her any ideas.

