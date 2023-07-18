OMG, WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE! Community Notes DROPS Ilhan Omar for ridiculous climate...
Having solved all other problems, Adam Schiff joins SAG-AFTRA picket line
Matt Walsh reveals brilliant 'Johnny the Walrus' troll
Actor wants to live in a country where it's easier to buy Sudafed...
Schools see the result of eliminating advanced math classes in the name of...
Thread says spam attacks mean it will have to tighten rate limits
Sacramento Bee says 'simplistic, fear-based messaging' got the GOP a rare win on...
John Kirby says abortions are a 'foundational sacred obligation' of the military
Attention, please! Miranda Lambert MELTS DOWN on fans taking selfies while she performs
Former Playboy correspondent has a chat about Donald Trump and Christianity
Trump dominates Turning Point Action straw poll
Kennedy family members pile on RFK Jr.'s 'deplorable' remarks
Dan Bongino BLISTERS former FBI agent and national disgrace Peter Strzok for insisting...
'Come on, Barbie, let's transition to a man' ... movie site warns of...

LOL-WATCH: Look on Jamie Raskin's face as Cori Bush calls abortion a lifeline for trans folks says it all

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:51 AM on July 18, 2023
AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

With apologies to AOC and Eric Swalwell, we may have to admit that Rep. Cori Bush is the dumbest Democrat on the Hill. It's not easy to make this call, considering how much stupid comes out of their individual mouths. However, claiming abortion is a lifeline for 'trans folks' and interviewing experts who don't even know women give birth and who compare saving the unborn to slavery - now that is impressively stupid.

See for yourselves:

Don't look at us, man, we just work here.

Thinking Raskin would like to be anywhere BUT sitting next to her at that moment.

Heh.

Check out these 'experts':

Or, and hear us out, parents act like parents and work with their teenage children to make better choices that will not 'thrust them into a world that is ripping away their bodily autonomy.' Who ARE these people?!

Birthing people.

See what we mean?! How can anyone take any of these 'experts' seriously when they don't even seem to know that only women have babies?

Recommended

OMG, WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE! Community Notes DROPS Ilhan Omar for ridiculous climate alarm tweet
Sam J.

Abortion isn't 'care,' sweetpea.

Protecting life stems from slavery.

Alrighty then.

We ... got nothin'.

And ending with the only white guy on the panel ... who is even denser than the other pro-aborts.

What an absolute disaster.

Evergreen.

All Cori really left out was something about Republicans banning books.

Yeah, we probably shouldn't give her any ideas.

***

Related:

OMG, WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE! Community Notes DROPS Ilhan Omar for ridiculous climate alarm tweet

Dan Bongino BLISTERS former FBI agent and national disgrace Peter Strzok for insisting FBI is unbiased

Sports Illustrated lobs an airball losing their minds over Brittney Griner making a dunk and LOL

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: ABORTION DEMOCRATS CORI BUSH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OMG, WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE! Community Notes DROPS Ilhan Omar for ridiculous climate alarm tweet
Sam J.
Matt Walsh reveals brilliant 'Johnny the Walrus' troll
Aaron Walker
Actor wants to live in a country where it's easier to buy Sudafed than a gun
Brett T.
Dan Bongino BLISTERS former FBI agent and national disgrace Peter Strzok for insisting FBI is unbiased
Sam J.
Schools see the result of eliminating advanced math classes in the name of equity
Brett T.
Sacramento Bee says 'simplistic, fear-based messaging' got the GOP a rare win on child trafficking
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
OMG, WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE! Community Notes DROPS Ilhan Omar for ridiculous climate alarm tweet Sam J.