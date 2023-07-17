Dan Bongino BLISTERS former FBI agent and national disgrace Peter Strzok for insisting FBI is unbiased

Peter Strzok would have NOTHING to talk about without Trump. He'd have no opinions and he'd be a complete nobody if he hadn't gotten caught texting his girlfriend about how they would make sure Trump was never elected.

Gosh, sounds like they failed.

But that hasn't stopped the media from treating Strzok like he matters.

Look at this:

MSNBC’s @PeteStrozk, who was fired from the @FBI for being unethical & biased, insists the agency is unbiased: “If you look at former President Trump, if you look at all of the people around him who have been convicted … these people in engaged in crime & were convicted.” pic.twitter.com/jzrlE9PwUk — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 15, 2023

From Dan Bongino:

Peter Strzok is human garbage. He’s a disgrace to the badge, to the country, and to his family. Lessons will be taught in law enforcement academies, in a saner future, about ethics, and this disgraceful pile of human waste, and his corruption, will be a case study. https://t.co/PFpJEIuBIM — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) July 17, 2023

We couldn't have said it better ourselves when it comes to Strzok. Yes, we've written about Bongino twice today which is a good thing - technically it's only a bad thing when we write about someone more than once in a day if they're on the Left.

Imagine a company hiring this pathetic liar. He’s a national disgrace. — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) July 16, 2023

This is an insult to national disgraces everywhere.

How do they put blatant liars who got caught very publicly on their shows and maintain any credibility? — Victims Rights (@victimsrightsNY) July 17, 2023

Because they know their audiences want to be lied to.

How do they put blatant liars who got caught very publicly on their shows and maintain any credibility? — Victims Rights (@victimsrightsNY) July 17, 2023

Same.

Which is why this is so perfect.

***

Related:

Sports Illustrated lobs an airball losing their minds over Brittney Griner making a dunk and LOL

Mike Lee UNLOADS on Biden's Dept. of Defense for grossly WOKE policies destroying our armed forces

Jonathan Turley takes Keith Ellison APART in thread for comparing Justice Thomas to a 'house slave'

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !