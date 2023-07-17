'Come on, Barbie, let's transition to a man' ... movie site warns of...
Sports Illustrated lobs an airball losing their minds over Brittney Griner making a...
Lia Thomas recently came out ... as an 'Antifa Super Soldier'
Kamala Harris couldn't be any FAKER if she tried
Mike Lee UNLOADS on Biden's Dept. of Defense for grossly WOKE policies destroying...
Truth-challenged Jen Psaki goes off on 'unapologetically extreme organization' Moms for Li...
Awww, look at THAT! Mark Ruffalo wearing his 'POOR clothes' to protest has...
Jonathan Turley takes Keith Ellison APART in thread for comparing Justice Thomas to...
Obama can't help but 'deliberately misrepresent' debate over exposing kids to sexual conte...
GOP Senators Grill Radical Trans Activist
Woman describes what her 'feminist therapist' has done to her during sessions and...
WOW! Rebekah Jones is employed by Ron DeSantis ... just not THAT Rebekah...
Community Notes is 'doing the job [CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale] no longer does'...
WATCH: Dan Bongino says Secret Service Agents know who WH cocaine belongs to...

Dan Bongino BLISTERS former FBI agent and national disgrace Peter Strzok for insisting FBI is unbiased

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:21 PM on July 17, 2023

Peter Strzok would have NOTHING to talk about without Trump. He'd have no opinions and he'd be a complete nobody if he hadn't gotten caught texting his girlfriend about how they would make sure Trump was never elected.

Gosh, sounds like they failed.

But that hasn't stopped the media from treating Strzok like he matters.

Look at this:

From Dan Bongino:

We couldn't have said it better ourselves when it comes to Strzok. Yes, we've written about Bongino twice today which is a good thing - technically it's only a bad thing when we write about someone more than once in a day if they're on the Left.

Recommended

Jonathan Turley takes Keith Ellison APART in thread for comparing Justice Thomas to a 'house slave'
Sam J.

This is an insult to national disgraces everywhere.

Because they know their audiences want to be lied to.

Same.

Which is why this is so perfect.

***

Related:

Sports Illustrated lobs an airball losing their minds over Brittney Griner making a dunk and LOL

Mike Lee UNLOADS on Biden's Dept. of Defense for grossly WOKE policies destroying our armed forces

Jonathan Turley takes Keith Ellison APART in thread for comparing Justice Thomas to a 'house slave'

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: DAN BONGINO PETER STRZOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jonathan Turley takes Keith Ellison APART in thread for comparing Justice Thomas to a 'house slave'
Sam J.
'Come on, Barbie, let's transition to a man' ... movie site warns of LGBT themes in new movie
justmindy
Lia Thomas recently came out ... as an 'Antifa Super Soldier'
Sarah D
Truth-challenged Jen Psaki goes off on 'unapologetically extreme organization' Moms for Liberty; UPDATED
Sarah D
Sports Illustrated lobs an airball losing their minds over Brittney Griner making a dunk and LOL
Sam J.
Awww, look at THAT! Mark Ruffalo wearing his 'POOR clothes' to protest has people ROFL'ing (pic)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Jonathan Turley takes Keith Ellison APART in thread for comparing Justice Thomas to a 'house slave' Sam J.