Sports Illustrated lobs an airball losing their minds over Brittney Griner making a dunk and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:58 PM on July 17, 2023
AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Would you look at that?! BRITTNEY GRINER DUNKED THE BALL!

You guys!

That's super amazing and such a big deal. OMG WOW!!!

At least that's the impression we're getting from Sports Illustrated. To be fair, this editor isn't a big sports fan (and really not when it comes to basketball) but ummm ... don't most basketball players dunk a lot during their games? This doesn't seem like it should be anything special.

Just part of the game

Umm ... yay.

You'd think Sports Illustrated would know she's far from the first woman to make a dunk, right? That would be Georgeann Wells way back in 1984. But we suppose they're excited because Griner is a Communist. Oops, our bad. Democrat.

Yeah, that's it.

Considering the NBA pays the bills so the WNBA can play we're not surprised people forget when they're playing.

We're far from the only ones who are less than impressed.

Ding ding ding.

Sam J.

Seems like the refs were swallowing their whistles.

Indeed.

***

