Sports Illustrated lobs an airball losing their minds over Brittney Griner making a dunk and LOL

Would you look at that?! BRITTNEY GRINER DUNKED THE BALL!

You guys!

That's super amazing and such a big deal. OMG WOW!!!

At least that's the impression we're getting from Sports Illustrated. To be fair, this editor isn't a big sports fan (and really not when it comes to basketball) but ummm ... don't most basketball players dunk a lot during their games? This doesn't seem like it should be anything special.

Just part of the game

Brittney Griner with the All-Star Game DUNK ‼️



(via @WNBA)pic.twitter.com/DiP7LUegx2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 16, 2023

Umm ... yay.

You'd think Sports Illustrated would know she's far from the first woman to make a dunk, right? That would be Georgeann Wells way back in 1984. But we suppose they're excited because Griner is a Communist. Oops, our bad. Democrat.

Yeah, that's it.

Is the wnba playing? Darn, I must have missed it. — BH (@bradyjholt) July 16, 2023

Considering the NBA pays the bills so the WNBA can play we're not surprised people forget when they're playing.

If Michael Jordan took that many steps, his feet would clear the basket. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) July 17, 2023

We're far from the only ones who are less than impressed.

Is that supposed to be a big deal? This is why the WNBA sux. — Michael 🇺🇸 (@VBcoachInCali) July 17, 2023

Ding ding ding.

And… this is why no one watches WNBA… — Florida Freedom 🇺🇸 (@stephennagy) July 17, 2023

Refs were sleeping too bc she went to Russia and back with that travel — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) July 17, 2023

Seems like the refs were swallowing their whistles.

Indeed.

