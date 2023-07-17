WATCH: Dan Bongino says Secret Service Agents know who WH cocaine belongs to and DAMN

It's really been something else watching Secret Service Agents claim they can't figure out who that somehow mobile bag of cocaine found in the White House belongs to. Forget that there are cameras everywhere and the baggie was plastic so a set of prints could easily have been pulled ...

What a joke.

And you guys, you know these agents have to be pissed about the whole thing because whoever is pressuring them to close the case and pretend they can't find who the bag belongs to is making them look like fools. Weak. Failures.

Not to mention liars.

Dan Bongino said it far better (keep in mind, Dan was a Secret Service Agent for years).

Watch:

.@dbongino weighs in on the White House cocaine mystery: "A lot of my former colleagues in the Secret Service...they are absolutely furious about this....These are good guys, guys who worked for Obama and Bush...they know exactly who it was." pic.twitter.com/6Mt0r5jc9K — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 16, 2023

We have a pretty good idea who is pressuring them and it rhymes with Hiden.

Ahem.

But you know,

Pro Tip: if they do nothing for much longer, then they’re not the good guys. — KBR 🇺🇸 (@Roberts175) July 17, 2023

Faith in all agencies is gone. It just is. — 3rd Degree Byrne (@3rddegreebyrn) July 17, 2023

It is.

And it has been for a long time now.

We know, too.



And certain key players in the matter know that we know. They just stop caring about us long time ago, or you’d never have seen such disgraceful thing happened in the WH. — 七 (@qige1863) July 17, 2023

What I think is more relevant to note is that Dan is expressing that frontline USSS personnel are not the problem--it's upper/top management. I think that is a very fair assertion. Regarding @realDonaldTrump, he's earned his 2nd term. I DO LOVE @VivekGRamaswamy & know he's in… — JenJ_PatriotUSA (@JJae2016) July 17, 2023

Bingo.

Sure, it's disappointing the Secret Service can't figure out who a small bag of cocaine belongs to, but it's far worse to know it's coming from the top down.

***

