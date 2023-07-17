WATCH: Dan Bongino says Secret Service Agents know who WH cocaine belongs to and DAMN

GOP Senators Grill Radical Trans Activist
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:34 AM on July 17, 2023
Screenshots from alleged iCloud "leak" of Hunter Biden videos.

It's really been something else watching Secret Service Agents claim they can't figure out who that somehow mobile bag of cocaine found in the White House belongs to. Forget that there are cameras everywhere and the baggie was plastic so a set of prints could easily have been pulled ...

What a joke.

And you guys, you know these agents have to be pissed about the whole thing because whoever is pressuring them to close the case and pretend they can't find who the bag belongs to is making them look like fools. Weak. Failures.

Not to mention liars.

Dan Bongino said it far better (keep in mind, Dan was a Secret Service Agent for years).

Watch:

We have a pretty good idea who is pressuring them and it rhymes with Hiden.

Ahem.

But you know, 

It is.

And it has been for a long time now.

Bingo.

Sure, it's disappointing the Secret Service can't figure out who a small bag of cocaine belongs to, but it's far worse to know it's coming from the top down.

***

Tucker Carlson takes 'blustery coward' Chris Christie to the shed for chickening out and it's EPIC

BUSTED! Bloomberg writer TRASHING 'Sound of Freedom' as a QAnon film connected to pedo group

***

Self-proclaimed 'mama bear' BRAGGING about fighting for her 'kiddo's' they/them pronouns goes SO wrong Sam J.