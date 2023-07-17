Tucker Carlson pulls ZERO punches calling Chris Christie OUT for being a 'blustery coward' and DAMN

Self-proclaimed 'mama bear' BRAGGING about fighting for her 'kiddo's' they/them pronouns g...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on July 17, 2023
Twitter/@TuckerCarlson

Chris Christie really thinks he has a chance to win the GOP nomination for president. 

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

Wow, now THAT is funny. To be fair, he may know he doesn't stand a chance in Hell BUT it's also an opportunity to raise money from suckers who still think Christie has something to offer PLUS it allows him to audition for a place in the new president's cabinet.

Like the official French Fry Getter.

Tucker Carlson has been less than impressed with Christie, especially since he refused to sit down and talk with him

Ouch, yes?

It only gets worse from here, dear reader. But you knew that already, didn't you?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Was this the time he brought Trump his fries? We're only sort of kidding.

That reminds us ... Pence definitely took a verbal beating.

But so is Christie.

Sam J.

And he KNOWS it.

***

***

