Tucker Carlson pulls ZERO punches calling Chris Christie OUT for being a 'blustery coward' and DAMN

Chris Christie really thinks he has a chance to win the GOP nomination for president.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

Wow, now THAT is funny. To be fair, he may know he doesn't stand a chance in Hell BUT it's also an opportunity to raise money from suckers who still think Christie has something to offer PLUS it allows him to audition for a place in the new president's cabinet.

Like the official French Fry Getter.

Tucker Carlson has been less than impressed with Christie, especially since he refused to sit down and talk with him

Sounds like this could use a longer conversation. We just asked @GovChristie to sit down and explain his views on Ukraine. He refused. You hate to think that Chris Christie is a blustery coward who plays the tough guy with sycophants at ABC but won’t answer real questions, but… pic.twitter.com/6khc5xi3Co — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 16, 2023

Ouch, yes?

It only gets worse from here, dear reader. But you knew that already, didn't you?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Trump to Chris Christie, "Get in the plane and go home" pic.twitter.com/JdaLh9CEcY — drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) July 16, 2023

Was this the time he brought Trump his fries? We're only sort of kidding.

That reminds us ... Pence definitely took a verbal beating.

But so is Christie.

I can't believe how he thinks he's actually presidential stock.



Christie must have a very friendly mirror 🪞. — Chris (@ChrizDDv3) July 16, 2023

Chris Christie if he went on stage with Tucker pic.twitter.com/FQNQuRMrbD — Caesar Pounce (@caesar_pounce) July 16, 2023

And he KNOWS it.

***

***

