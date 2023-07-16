WATCH: Tucker Carlson's take on White House cocaine is STRAIGHT-freakin'-fire and LOL

Just when we think she can't get ANY dumber Kamala Harris GOES THERE...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on July 16, 2023
Screenshot/Real America's Voice

We could watch Tucker Carlson talk about the White House cocaine story over and over and over again and STILL laugh every time. Forget his delivery, which is honestly perfect, but his points are spot on and line up so well with what so many of us have been thinking all along.

Add to it the Secret Service decided they just couldn't figure out who did it?

Yeah.

This is spectacular from Carlson. 

Watch:

The best part is his impression of what someone in the White House on cocaine would look like. Well, that and the bit about owing Marion Barry an apology ...

Doesn't he? Funny how that works when you're not worried about what your bizarrely changing overreaching network might do to you if you don't say what you're supposed to. *cough cough*

Sam J.

After watching him take out the GOP candidates who have no business running for president and then this? Yes, Tucker is indeed the hero we need. 

Let's just hope he's not too late.

***

***

