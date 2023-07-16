WATCH: Tucker Carlson's take on White House cocaine is STRAIGHT-freakin'-fire and LOL

We could watch Tucker Carlson talk about the White House cocaine story over and over and over again and STILL laugh every time. Forget his delivery, which is honestly perfect, but his points are spot on and line up so well with what so many of us have been thinking all along.

Add to it the Secret Service decided they just couldn't figure out who did it?

Yeah.

This is spectacular from Carlson.

Watch:

NEW: Tucker Carlson sarcastically sums up the absurdity surrounding the White House ‘cocaine mystery’ perfectly after an audience member brought it to his attention.



Tucker Carlson looks to be enjoying life more than ever 😂



“The thing about that story is just a mystery to me.… pic.twitter.com/6MdZQDWfMe — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 16, 2023

The best part is his impression of what someone in the White House on cocaine would look like. Well, that and the bit about owing Marion Barry an apology ...

He seems so happy and free ! — CatoCat (@Cato_Cat) July 16, 2023

Doesn't he? Funny how that works when you're not worried about what your bizarrely changing overreaching network might do to you if you don't say what you're supposed to. *cough cough*

Tucker unchained is the hero we need lmao — Maus Incognito (@MausIncognito) July 16, 2023

After watching him take out the GOP candidates who have no business running for president and then this? Yes, Tucker is indeed the hero we need.

Let's just hope he's not too late.

***

***

