Former Dem turned Republican Mesha Mainor shares email from Democrat showing their true RACIST colors

Like old tigers, Democrats never really change their stripes.

As Twitchy readers know, Georgia Representative Mesha Mainor switched parties earlier this week because she felt 'demonized' by Democrats for supporting school choice. Gosh, we're shocked, Democrats didn't want to put kids before their pals in the teacher's unions who like to line their pockets with donations.

Good on Mainor for getting out.

That being said, the pushback from her former party has only gotten worse ... and more racist.

Take a look at this:

Dear Democrat,

I’m sorry you feel this way. I pray everyone has a great Sunday! It’s another day the Lord has made. pic.twitter.com/dsy9l9OYnP — Rep. Mesha Mainor (@MeshaMainor) July 16, 2023

Wow.

WOW wow.

Biden and his DOJ have been claiming white supremacy is a major problem in this country, of course pointing the finger at evil Republicans, but we're pretty sure the issue is, as it has always been, in their own party.

Amazing display of grace. God bless you, mam. — Matt Chastain (@MattRexChastain) July 16, 2023

We wouldn't be this 'gracious' so yes, kudos here.

OMG! I can't believe the level of hate from the Left!



Stand Strong, ma'am!! — Patriotic Kitty 🇺🇸 (@Kittaene) July 16, 2023

Sadly, we believe it. We see it every day, especially on social media. Racists tend to get very brave when they're anonymous.

I'm sorry for the awful things being said to you. I registered as GOP in 2020. Welcome aboard. — Jeanna Hoch (@JeannaHoch) July 16, 2023

Interestingly enough, we're not seeing a whole lot of Republicans switching to the Democrat Party. Gosh, wonder why that is.

I've been saying it for years. If you truly want to know how your peers feel about you. Just walk away. Their true colors always emerge. — Joseph Fencil (@JosephFencil) July 16, 2023

Ain't THAT the truth?

Mesha I get this too for thinking for myself as a #Latino Man! — Ultra Padrino 🇺🇸 (@Latinos4Trump) July 16, 2023

We know you know this because if you didn't know this you wouldn't be a Twitchy reader - Democrats love minorities. As long as they agree with them. The moment they stop agreeing with them? See Mainor's email.

***

Related:

So SKEERY! Ron Perlman gets all big and bad with movie execs annnd we can't stop LAUGHING (watch)

Jennifer Rubin's terrible, horrible, no-good, very-BAD week just got WORSE (how HUMILIATING, Jenn!)

Biological male RAGING about 'transphobic policy' FORCING him to compete against men is *CHEF'S KISS*

WATCH: Tucker Carlson just ended Mike Pence's campaign (whether he knows it or not)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !