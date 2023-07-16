This birth control ad targeting Republicans is stupid and if you believe it,...
So SKEERY! Ron Perlman gets all big and bad with movie execs annnd...
Jennifer Rubin's terrible, horrible, no-good, very-BAD week just got WORSE (how HUMILIATIN...
Authoritarian much? Boston mayor provides list of political enemies to police
Biological male RAGING about 'transphobic policy' FORCING him to compete against men is...
Twitter reports from 'TPUSA' event in Florida paint picture of some VERY unhappy...
Enjoy this video of a climate change protester who glued himself to the...
Christopher Rufo releases short video exposing 'the transgender empire'
Cleanup on Aisle 5: RFK Jr. denies saying COVID was 'ethnically targeted' to...
Gavin Mario Wax has a ransom demand for the 'DeSimps'
Rob Reiner tries to pile on with the RFK Jr hate and well......
Mike Pence says the decay of America's cities is 'not my concern'
Disney casts 'sexually fluid' actor as male lead in live-action 'Snow White'
Magical curated cabaret shows show 'what non-binary looks like'

Former Dem turned Republican Mesha Mainor shares email from Democrat showing their true RACIST colors

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:11 AM on July 16, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Slitz

Like old tigers, Democrats never really change their stripes. 

As Twitchy readers know, Georgia Representative Mesha Mainor switched parties earlier this week because she felt 'demonized' by Democrats for supporting school choice. Gosh, we're shocked, Democrats didn't want to put kids before their pals in the teacher's unions who like to line their pockets with donations.

Good on Mainor for getting out.

That being said, the pushback from her former party has only gotten worse ... and more racist.

Take a look at this:

Wow. 

WOW wow.

Biden and his DOJ have been claiming white supremacy is a major problem in this country, of course pointing the finger at evil Republicans, but we're pretty sure the issue is, as it has always been, in their own party. 

We wouldn't be this 'gracious' so yes, kudos here.

Sadly, we believe it. We see it every day, especially on social media. Racists tend to get very brave when they're anonymous.

Interestingly enough, we're not seeing a whole lot of Republicans switching to the Democrat Party. Gosh, wonder why that is.

Recommended

Jennifer Rubin's terrible, horrible, no-good, very-BAD week just got WORSE (how HUMILIATING, Jenn!)
Sam J.

Ain't THAT the truth?

We know you know this because if you didn't know this you wouldn't be a Twitchy reader - Democrats love minorities. As long as they agree with them. The moment they stop agreeing with them? See Mainor's email.

***

Related:

So SKEERY! Ron Perlman gets all big and bad with movie execs annnd we can't stop LAUGHING (watch)

Jennifer Rubin's terrible, horrible, no-good, very-BAD week just got WORSE (how HUMILIATING, Jenn!)

Biological male RAGING about 'transphobic policy' FORCING him to compete against men is *CHEF'S KISS*

WATCH: Tucker Carlson just ended Mike Pence's campaign (whether he knows it or not)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: DEMOCRAT RACIST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jennifer Rubin's terrible, horrible, no-good, very-BAD week just got WORSE (how HUMILIATING, Jenn!)
Sam J.
So SKEERY! Ron Perlman gets all big and bad with movie execs annnd we can't stop LAUGHING (watch)
Sam J.
Authoritarian much? Boston mayor provides list of political enemies to police
FuzzyChimp
Biological male RAGING about 'transphobic policy' FORCING him to compete against men is *CHEF'S KISS*
Sam J.
Christopher Rufo releases short video exposing 'the transgender empire'
Brett T.
Twitter reports from 'TPUSA' event in Florida paint picture of some VERY unhappy attendees
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Jennifer Rubin's terrible, horrible, no-good, very-BAD week just got WORSE (how HUMILIATING, Jenn!) Sam J.