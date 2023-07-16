Biological male RAGING about 'transphobic policy' FORCING him to compete against men is *CHEF'S KISS*

In an actual win for women in sports, Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has decided men can no longer compete in women's races. Right? We were shocked as well. Common sense is so RARE these days. Seems they've figured out that regardless of what a man thinks he is or isn't, he is as a rule faster and stronger than a woman.

Even if he lets his hair grow, wears makeup, and thinks he's a woman.

He's just not.

See? A WIN for women!

And that means it's a loss for men who want to cheat ...

Biological male cyclist who previously competed against women vents his anger after being banned from competing as a a woman due to new cycling rules



“Now I’m forced into the humiliating Men’s/Open Category. No cis woman will be in this category, only trans women and cis men.” pic.twitter.com/TQmH4mnHiR — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 16, 2023

Dude. You compete against other men because you're biologically a man.

Sorry, you don't get to take advantage of your size against women ever again in your sport. Maybe practice harder so you can compete against you know, other men?

Yup.

What a cheating baby.

Oh, and what's he going to do? Ride into the competition anyway?

I wonder what he means by "I will not be deterred by this hateful targeted transphobic policy"?



Does he intend to show up and try to race in the women's category anyway? I wouldn't put it past him at all. — ♀️Jennifer Gingrich ✡️ (@fem_mb) July 16, 2023

Love to see it. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) July 16, 2023

Ain't that the truth?

***

Related:

WATCH: Tucker Carlson just ended Mike Pence's campaign (whether he knows it or not)

James Woods BLISTERS Joe Biden for his 'scam' illegally forgiving $39 BILLION in student loan debt

Taylor Lorenz just can't stop OWNING herself in leaked DM convo with Libs of TikTok and LOL (screenshots)

***

Editor's note:

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !