Biological male RAGING about 'transphobic policy' FORCING him to compete against men is *CHEF'S KISS*

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:32 AM on July 16, 2023
Twitter

In an actual win for women in sports, Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has decided men can no longer compete in women's races. Right? We were shocked as well. Common sense is so RARE these days. Seems they've figured out that regardless of what a man thinks he is or isn't, he is as a rule faster and stronger than a woman.

Even if he lets his hair grow, wears makeup, and thinks he's a woman.

He's just not.

See? A WIN for women!

And that means it's a loss for men who want to cheat ...

Dude. You compete against other men because you're biologically a man.

Sorry, you don't get to take advantage of your size against women ever again in your sport. Maybe practice harder so you can compete against you know, other men?

Yup. 

What a cheating baby.

Oh, and what's he going to do? Ride into the competition anyway?

FuzzyChimp

Ain't that the truth?

***

