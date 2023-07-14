Taylor Lorenz just can't stop OWNING herself in leaked DM convo with Libs of TikTok and LOL (screenshots)

Taylor Lorenz seems very upset with the idea that Right-leaning content creators are actually benefitting on social media from their content. Seems she thinks the only people who should be making money when it comes to social media are those who agree with her.

Although, if you look at the people bragging about how much money they made yesterday, the Krassensteins are some of the biggest money makers and we all know they're not even remotely on the Right.

Seems Lorenz decided to go after her favorite person to harass ... Libs of TikTok. Now, you'd think she'd try and avoid LOTT after the many times Chaya Raichik has embarrassed her but NOPE. Maybe she forgot how badly she's been owned in the past, the memory starts to go as you age.

Ahem.

Libs of TikTok was good enough to 'share' their convo:

Had a nice chat with Taylor Lorenz tonight… 👀. Cc: @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/8dtZWzFAtd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 14, 2023

Nice chat.

We suppose it's nice unless you're Lorenz. Then it looks just painful.

The bit about dating Elon Musk is perfection, we must say.

She’s having a normal one over on the squiggly worm app pic.twitter.com/GsaKleaKW7 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 14, 2023

Sadly, it is all too normal for her.

notorious far right influencer



*checks notes*



…brian krassenstein pic.twitter.com/GjPAWvtJOw — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) July 14, 2023

Even Elon Musk thought it was hilarious.

🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2023

We're not entirely sure what Lorenz was trying to accomplish here; did she really think LOTT would respond in kind? After everything she tried to put her through?

Yeah, no.

This was not smart on Lorenz's part.

But makes for excellent Twitchy fodder.

