Taylor Lorenz just can't stop OWNING herself in leaked DM convo with Libs of TikTok and LOL (screenshots)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on July 14, 2023
Twitter Screenshot

Taylor Lorenz seems very upset with the idea that Right-leaning content creators are actually benefitting on social media from their content. Seems she thinks the only people who should be making money when it comes to social media are those who agree with her.

Although, if you look at the people bragging about how much money they made yesterday, the Krassensteins are some of the biggest money makers and we all know they're not even remotely on the Right.

Seems Lorenz decided to go after her favorite person to harass ... Libs of TikTok. Now, you'd think she'd try and avoid LOTT after the many times Chaya Raichik has embarrassed her but NOPE. Maybe she forgot how badly she's been owned in the past, the memory starts to go as you age.

Ahem.

Libs of TikTok was good enough to 'share' their convo:

Nice chat.

We suppose it's nice unless you're Lorenz. Then it looks just painful.

The bit about dating Elon Musk is perfection, we must say.

Sadly, it is all too normal for her.

Even Elon Musk thought it was hilarious.

Hunter Biden's legal team sends a cease-and-desist letter to Donald Trump
Aaron Walker

We're not entirely sure what Lorenz was trying to accomplish here; did she really think LOTT would respond in kind? After everything she tried to put her through? 

Yeah, no.

This was not smart on Lorenz's part.

But makes for excellent Twitchy fodder.

***

ELON MUSK TAYLOR LORENZ LIBS OF TIK TOK

Hunter Biden's legal team sends a cease-and-desist letter to Donald Trump
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker
People are wondering what this Biden order of military reserves to Europe is all about
Doug P.
Doug P.
Dearest TROLLS, If you harass Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik she will END YOU (and tell your MOM-LOL)
Sam J.
Sam J.
Hot take: Protesters don't like that they have to block traffic either
Brett T.
Brett T.
Oops! Trump campaign account lets an expletive FLY in testy spat with DeSantis campaign
justmindy
justmindy
Lawrence O'Donnell praises Biden's 'strong, sharp delivery' of clear answers in Finland
Brett T.
Brett T.

