Dearest TROLLS, If you harass Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik she will END YOU (and tell your MOM-LOL)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:13 PM on July 13, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik is no stranger to hate mail or harassment. The Left has been trying to shut her down and silence her for YEARS now and just because she shows the world who they really are.

It's not her fault these nimrods and weirdos post horrible crap on TikTok.

But that hasn't stopped them from blaming her for it.

Luckily, she doesn't exactly scare real easy ... 

Pretty awful, right? Probably safe to say that goes beyond your typical trolling into dangerous/weirdo/psycho land.

Hell, she might even tell a troll's mom. 

Wait, she did.

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh SNAP, Joseph. His mom works at the State Department.

This isn't good.

Well, it's actually hilarious and quite good for us (this screams Twitchy) but NOT good for Joseph the angry troll. And wow, if you look through his messages and the horrible crap he said to Chaya, he kinda sorta totally had this coming.

UNLESS she's afraid this will reflect back on her. Chaya was able to find her, after all.

