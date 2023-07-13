Dearest TROLLS, If you harass Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik she will END YOU (and tell your MOM-LOL)

Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik is no stranger to hate mail or harassment. The Left has been trying to shut her down and silence her for YEARS now and just because she shows the world who they really are.

It's not her fault these nimrods and weirdos post horrible crap on TikTok.

But that hasn't stopped them from blaming her for it.

Luckily, she doesn't exactly scare real easy ...

Pretty awful, right? Probably safe to say that goes beyond your typical trolling into dangerous/weirdo/psycho land.

Hell, she might even tell a troll's mom.

Wait, she did.

HA HA HA HA HA

Hi Joseph, I emailed your mom at the State Department about your alarming and concerning behavior. https://t.co/zh2hkRmUjF pic.twitter.com/PVzD9aJBQJ — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) July 13, 2023

Oh SNAP, Joseph. His mom works at the State Department.

This isn't good.

Well, it's actually hilarious and quite good for us (this screams Twitchy) but NOT good for Joseph the angry troll. And wow, if you look through his messages and the horrible crap he said to Chaya, he kinda sorta totally had this coming.

His mom raised him that way. She’s probably proud of her little freak. — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) July 13, 2023

UNLESS she's afraid this will reflect back on her. Chaya was able to find her, after all.

This is a good idea, to notify the parents. Hopefully effective.



And his Twitter account is already suspended. — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) July 13, 2023

NICE! Before Elon Musk bought Twitter, haters like Joseph were able to spam all sorts of horrible shiznit at conservatives, including threats.

This is a person in crisis. Hopefully, he gets the help he needs now that you've taken the time to reach out to his family—and they can stop harassing strangers online. 🙏 — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) July 13, 2023

We can only hope.

And laugh.

OK, SO WE'RE IMMATURE ...

***

