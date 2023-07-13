CA Assemblywoman who BLOCKED bill to protect kids from sex trafficking tries BACKPEDALING and nope

In case you missed it, California Assembly Democrats blocked a bill that would have literally FOUGHT child sex trafficking. We're not even making that up.

From The California Globe:

A bill to make sex trafficking a felony once again in California was blocked Tuesday in the Assembly Public Safety Committee by Democrats, after passing unanimously in the Senate. Currently, human trafficking is defined as a “non-serious” crime which means the act of human trafficking cannot be considered a strike under California’s Three Strikes law. Six proposed bills in 2018-19 would have corrected unclear language and serious flaws in Proposition 57, passed in 2016 by voters, which reclassified many serious heinous crimes as “non-serious.” The initiative specified early parole for persons who committed non-violent offenses. However, the initiative never specified what is considered a non-violent felony. But all 6 bills were killed by Democrats. Ironically, most of the bills were killed in Assembly or Senate Public Safety committees, just as SB 14 was.

They blocked it. Insane, we know. Welp, now it sounds like one of those Democrats is trying to walk her vote back:

On Tuesday, I made a bad decision. Voting against legislation targeting really bad people who traffic children was wrong.

I regret doing that and I am going to help get this important legislation passed into law. — Assemblymember Liz Ortega (@AsmLizOrtega) July 13, 2023

Imagine thinking you should ever vote AGAINST a bill that would target horrible people who traffic children. What the Hell is wrong with Democrats?

Is it really so important to them to 'own the cons' that they'd side with child sex traffickers?

Seems so, until of course, they get called out.

I’m glad to hear you have changed your position after we spoke to you yesterday when you told us to our face there’s enough punishment for child traffickers — Denise Aguilar (@InformedMama209) July 13, 2023

We see you, Liz.

Voting on the side of human traffickers that target children isn’t a lapse of judgment, or a voting woopsie.



Liz Ortega has zero business representing the people of California — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 13, 2023

“When they show you who they are, believe them the first time.”



The fact that you ever believed voting against the legislation was the RIGHT move shows all we need to know about your lack of judgement.



Unfathomable.



You may be forgiven, but this won’t be forgotten. — Liberty Belle (@iLibertyBelle) July 13, 2023

This sounds like such a forced statement.



Why don’t you do the public a real service and explain to them what your rationale was on your first vote?



Beyond just a public backlash, why did you find it was necessary to make the stance you made?



What influenced you? — 𝑍ᴀᴄᴋ Ꮹɪᴀɴɪɴᴏ (@ZackGianino) July 13, 2023

Your true colors came out the first time. We won't forget. — Cartel California (@Cartel_Cal) July 13, 2023

Why the change of heart, dummy? You just realized child trafficking was bad?

Was it fine yesterday?

You are an awful person. — Improp Op (@ImproperOpinion) July 13, 2023

Tough crowd.

She more than earned it.

***

Related:

Swing-state polls show just how much a third-party candidate would hurt BIDEN and DAMN

Julie Kelly calls Ray Epps OUT for what she thinks he's REALLY up to with his Fox News J6 lawsuit

Kick-a*s thread sharing kick-a*s conservative principles focused on FREEDOM will make you fist-pump

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !