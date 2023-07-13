CA Assemblywoman who BLOCKED bill to protect kids from sex trafficking tries BACKPEDALING and nope

Jim Jordan Defends Elon Musk Against FTC Overreach
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:48 PM on July 13, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

In case you missed it, California Assembly Democrats blocked a bill that would have literally FOUGHT child sex trafficking. We're not even making that up.

From The California Globe:

A bill to make sex trafficking a felony once again in California was blocked Tuesday in the Assembly Public Safety Committee by Democrats, after passing unanimously in the Senate.

Currently, human trafficking is defined as a “non-serious” crime which means the act of human trafficking cannot be considered a strike under California’s Three Strikes law.

Six proposed bills in 2018-19 would have corrected unclear language and serious flaws in Proposition 57, passed in 2016 by voters, which reclassified many serious heinous crimes as “non-serious.” The initiative specified early parole for persons who committed non-violent offenses. However, the initiative never specified what is considered a non-violent felony.

But all 6 bills were killed by Democrats. Ironically, most of the bills were killed in Assembly or Senate Public Safety committees, just as SB 14 was.

They blocked it. Insane, we know. Welp, now it sounds like one of those Democrats is trying to walk her vote back:

Imagine thinking you should ever vote AGAINST a bill that would target horrible people who traffic children. What the Hell is wrong with Democrats? 

Is it really so important to them to 'own the cons' that they'd side with child sex traffickers?

Seems so, until of course, they get called out.

We see you, Liz.

Tough crowd.

She more than earned it.

***

