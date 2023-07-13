Kick-a*s thread sharing kick-a*s conservative principles focused on FREEDOM will make you fist-pump

We present to you a thread on the publication of the Freedom Conservatism Statement of Principles which is pretty damn amazing.

THREAD: I'm honored to announce today the publication of the Freedom Conservatism Statement of Principles, signed by over 80 leaders of the liberty movement. Its core idea is this: the thing that has made America great is *freedom*. https://t.co/zVL6TtXhGf — Avik Roy (@Avik) July 13, 2023

As you know, more and more people on the left and the right reject the importance of liberty. Some of these people call themselves "national conservatives" even though they reject the American political tradition in favor of...Hungary's? Forget that. — Avik Roy (@Avik) July 13, 2023

The Freedom Conservatism statement of takes inspiration from the Sharon Statement, signed by a group of young conservatives at the home of William F. Buckley, Jr., in 1960. (Buckley, the founder @NRO, built the postwar American conservative movement.) https://t.co/Efzy6wgnQc — Avik Roy (@Avik) July 13, 2023

The Freedom Conservatism Statement of Principles has ten planks. The first is Liberty: "Among Americans’ most fundamental rights is the right to be free from the restrictions of arbitrary force: a right that, in turn, derives from the inseparability of free will from what it… — Avik Roy (@Avik) July 13, 2023

The second is the pursuit of happiness: "Most individuals are happiest in loving families, and within stable and prosperous communities in which parents are free to engage in meaningful work, and to raise and educate their children according to their values." — Avik Roy (@Avik) July 13, 2023

3rd is the foundation of prosperity: "The foundation of prosperity. The free enterprise system is the foundation of prosperity. Americans can only prosper in an economy in which they can afford the basics of everyday life: food, shelter, health care, and energy. A corrosive… — Avik Roy (@Avik) July 13, 2023

4th is full faith & credit: "The skyrocketing federal debt—which now exceeds the annual economic output of the United States—is an existential threat to the future prosperity, liberty, and happiness of Americans. We commit to building a constructive reform agenda that can restore… — Avik Roy (@Avik) July 13, 2023

5th is a nation of laws, not men: "Equality under the law is a foundational principle of American liberty. Unfortunately, today this principle is under attack from those who believe that the rule of law does not apply to them. One manifestation of this problem is the explosion of… — Avik Roy (@Avik) July 13, 2023

6th is Americans by choice: "Immigration is a principal driver of American prosperity and achievement. America is exceptional because anyone—from any corner of the earth—can seek to live in America and become an American. Nearly all American citizens descend from someone who came… — Avik Roy (@Avik) July 13, 2023

7th is out of many, one: "The best way to unify a large and diverse nation like the United States is to transfer as many public policy choices as possible to families and communities. Much of the discord in America today comes from the fact that too many decisions are made for us… — Avik Roy (@Avik) July 13, 2023

8th is America's promissory note: "Martin Luther King, Jr. described the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence as containing 'magnificent words…a promissory note to which every American was to fall heir.' Prior to 1964, however, slavery and segregation were enforced… — Avik Roy (@Avik) July 13, 2023

9th is the shining city on a hill: "American foreign policy must be judged by one criterion above all: its service to the just interests of the United States. Americans are safest and freest in a peaceful world, led by the United States, in which other nations uphold individual… — Avik Roy (@Avik) July 13, 2023

10th is freedom of conscience: "Essential to a free society is the freedom to say and think what one believes to be true. Under the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the Constitution, federal and state governments have a legal obligation to uphold and protect these freedoms.… — Avik Roy (@Avik) July 13, 2023

Essential to a free society is the freedom to say and think what one believes to be true.

Among the Freedom Conservatism Statement of Principles' 10 planks, there's a lot to highlight that makes this document far more than just a rehashing of the Sharon Statement. Let's dig in: — Avik Roy (@Avik) July 13, 2023

Freedom conservatives emphasize the role that free markets and individual choice play in solving the economic problems faced by lower- and middle-income Americans. If you want to grow blue-collar jobs & reduce the cost of living, economic freedom is the solution. — Avik Roy (@Avik) July 13, 2023

The new hotness in nationalist circles is to ignore the skyrocketing federal debt—to claim that it's just some "Washington consensus" blather that has no effect on ordinary Americans. The opposite is true. The debt is an existential threat to our prosperity, liberty, & happiness. — Avik Roy (@Avik) July 13, 2023

Many natcons want to impose a moratorium on all immigration—legal and illegal. Freedom conservatives know that legal immigration is a principal driver of American prosperity and achievement. We deserve an immigration policy that advances American interests & values. — Avik Roy (@Avik) July 13, 2023

Freedom conservatives recognize that while it's essential to oppose racial discrimination for or against any person or group, it's also important to address the downstream effects of slavery & segregation: which were, after all, restrictions on individual & economic liberty. — Avik Roy (@Avik) July 13, 2023

When forced to ignore or forget our history we are doomed to repeat it.

I'm honored by the diverse and impressive group of freedom conservative leaders who signed onto this Statement of Principles. They hail from every corner of the movement, geographically and intellectually. https://t.co/zVL6TtXhGf — Avik Roy (@Avik) July 13, 2023

