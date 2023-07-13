Kick-a*s thread sharing kick-a*s conservative principles focused on FREEDOM will make you fist-pump

WH cites debunked KJP tweet to complete the self-own circle of BS life
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:18 AM on July 13, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

We present to you a thread on the publication of the Freedom Conservatism Statement of Principles which is pretty damn amazing.

Yes, this is another one of those threads that need very little commentary from us ... 

Take a gander.

YAAAAAAAAAAS.

Sorry, we get carried away, but when you read this you'll understand why. 

Keep going.

Sound familiar?

A nation of laws, not men.

Is it getting hot in here? No? Just this editor?

Heh.

Americans by choice.

Love that.

A smaller government leads to 'bigger' people.

More freedom.

Told you this was freakin' awesome.

Shining city on a hill.

Sigh.

Essential to a free society is the freedom to say and think what one believes to be true.

Hell to the YEAH.

The debt is an existential threat to our prosperity, liberty, and happiness.

Yup.

Legal immigration is a great thing. LEGAL.

When forced to ignore or forget our history we are doomed to repeat it. That's why the idea of removing the EVIL STATUES to fight racism or whatever is ri-damn-diculous.

Told ya' .

And it's so SIMPLE, right? Who knew?

***

Tags: AMERICA CONSERVATISM FREEDOM

