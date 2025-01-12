READ THE ROOM: Even in a Crisis, the LA Times Makes Sure Its...
Bill Melugin Posts Video of Moment L.A. Wildfire Starts, Puts Another Dent in...
WATCH: Adam Schiff-for-Brains Lies About California Reservoirs (and John Karl Doesn't Fact...
Associated PROPAGANDA: AP Gets SMACKED Down for Blaming 'Wild Weather Week' on Climate...
Dressed to Steal: Looter Cosplaying as Firefighter Arrested While Wildfires Destroy Homes...
Blame Game: You'll Never Guess Who Maxine Waters Says Is Responsible for L.A....
Nero Newsom’s California Burns as MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Aims Democrat Blame-Thrower at Trump...
Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso: 'Our Goal — to Get His Team in...
'You Are Stunningly Bad at This Job': Justine Bateman Calls Out Karen Bass'...
‘I’m Somebody’s Son, Also!’ Michael Cohen Pleads for Preemptive Pardon Just Like Hunter...
'Dem Incompetence at Work'! NY Gov. Hochul Still Pushing the Most Counterproductive Idea...
Rush Limbaugh Would Have Been 74 Today. David Limbaugh and Erick Erickson Reflect.
Brian Stelter Bemoans Facebook's 'Fact Checker' Dismissal
Where’s the Dam Water? JD Vance Goes After Gavin Newsom for California’s Dry...

Tiny Violin Alert! Outgoing HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra WHINES About Inability to Regain Public Trust

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on January 12, 2025
ImgFlip

Just like the media, trust in public health agencies has plummeted over the last several years. It's all self-inflicted, and the natural outcome of spending years fear-mongering, straight-up lying, and using your authority to lock down people's lives (while not living by your own rules).

Advertisement

COVID exposed a lot of petty tyrants. To which we say GOOD.

And now social media has taken a bigger role in spreading news -- much to the dismay of the media -- the public health agencies who ruined their reputations are having a hard time regaining public trust.

Not because they've done anything to earn it, mind you:

All they had to do was not lie and not be partisan hacks.

They couldn't do that.

That faith will never be restored.

How does that writer say this? Well:

Recommended

Bill Melugin Posts Video of Moment L.A. Wildfire Starts, Puts Another Dent in 'Climate Change' Argument
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

See?

They'd do the same things again. Including vaccine mandates.

They. Learned. NOTHING.

Exactly this.

They can't help themselves.

All they had to do was tell the truth. They couldn't do that.

'The vaccinated won't spread the virus.'

All self-inflicted.

Advertisement

They sure did.

No lies detected.

Completely tone deaf.

Tags: HHS PUBLIC HEALTH SOCIAL MEDIA XAVIER BECERRA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Melugin Posts Video of Moment L.A. Wildfire Starts, Puts Another Dent in 'Climate Change' Argument
Amy Curtis
READ THE ROOM: Even in a Crisis, the LA Times Makes Sure Its Evacuation Advice Remains Stupidly Woke
Amy Curtis
Sh*t Just Got REAL! What Kash Patel Said About Judge Merchan Should Scare the HELL Out of Him (Watch)
Sam J.
WATCH: Adam Schiff-for-Brains Lies About California Reservoirs (and John Karl Doesn't Fact Check Him)
Amy Curtis
Blame Game: You'll Never Guess Who Maxine Waters Says Is Responsible for L.A. Wildfires (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Associated PROPAGANDA: AP Gets SMACKED Down for Blaming 'Wild Weather Week' on Climate Change
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Melugin Posts Video of Moment L.A. Wildfire Starts, Puts Another Dent in 'Climate Change' Argument Amy Curtis
Advertisement