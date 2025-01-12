'I've Been Defending These Guys for Years': J.D. Vance Tackles Criticism of Trump's January 6 Pardon Plan

Stall Tactics: Biden Provides Sweeping Protections to Illegal Immigrants
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on January 12, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Vice President-elect J.D. Vance went on the Sunday morning media circuit to talk about pardons for the January 6 defendants.

It appears those who committed violent acts will not be pardoned. Watch:

Now, keep in mind that the word pardon has a very specific meaning: an official act of forgiveness for a crime, where the recipient is no longer considered guilty and will not face punishment for the offense.

It's different from the commutation of a sentence, in which the sentence is lessened but the conviction remains.

So pay attention to that language.

Some on the Right are not happy with this, demanding a full pardon for January 6 defendants. This writer tends to agree, after the blanket pardons Joe Biden gave to lots of people, including his son Hunter and years of the Left rioting and inciting violence in places like Minneapolis.

That being said, some sort of remedy for those other defendants is not off the table.

But Vance is defending himself from the criticism of the Right:

The entire post reads:

Second, there were federal informants in the crowd. Do they get a pardon? I don't think so. The president saying he'll look at each case (and me saying the same) is not some walkback. 

I assure you, we care about people unjustly locked up. Yes, that includes people provoked and it includes people who got a garbage trial.

A reasonable position.

No, it doesn't.

But -- in fairness -- it may have to do with what this writer mentioned above re: commuted sentences, etc.

Remember how the media smeared him as 'weird' when he was picked?

Hopefully the Trump administration looks at every case very, very closely.

This from a guy who was there.

X has changed that dynamic in a very fundamental way.

Vance is trying to be reasonable, and while this writer has questions, this is fair.

Excellent question.

Some people will never be happy, so you've got to do what you want to do, as a politiican.

The argument against this is that BLM/Antifa rioters don't get prison time, and there's no justice under a two-tier system of law.

We'll see how this plays out.

But Vance did put his money where his mouth is, and that counts for a lot.

