Bill Melugin Posts Video of Moment L.A. Wildfire Starts, Puts Another Dent in...
Tiny Violin Alert! Outgoing HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra WHINES About Inability to Regain...
WATCH: Adam Schiff-for-Brains Lies About California Reservoirs (and John Karl Doesn't Fact...
Associated PROPAGANDA: AP Gets SMACKED Down for Blaming 'Wild Weather Week' on Climate...
Dressed to Steal: Looter Cosplaying as Firefighter Arrested While Wildfires Destroy Homes...
Blame Game: You'll Never Guess Who Maxine Waters Says Is Responsible for L.A....
Nero Newsom’s California Burns as MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Aims Democrat Blame-Thrower at Trump...
Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso: 'Our Goal — to Get His Team in...
'You Are Stunningly Bad at This Job': Justine Bateman Calls Out Karen Bass'...
‘I’m Somebody’s Son, Also!’ Michael Cohen Pleads for Preemptive Pardon Just Like Hunter...
'Dem Incompetence at Work'! NY Gov. Hochul Still Pushing the Most Counterproductive Idea...
Rush Limbaugh Would Have Been 74 Today. David Limbaugh and Erick Erickson Reflect.
Brian Stelter Bemoans Facebook's 'Fact Checker' Dismissal
Where’s the Dam Water? JD Vance Goes After Gavin Newsom for California’s Dry...

READ THE ROOM: Even in a Crisis, the LA Times Makes Sure Its Evacuation Advice Remains Stupidly Woke

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 12, 2025
ImgFlip

The Left are going to bitterly cling to DEI, it seems. Having learned nothing from the November elections and the shifting cultural tides, they are going to keep forcing their woke insanity on an increasingly fed-up populace until they drive themselves out of politics and the media.

Advertisement

We're okay with that, mind you. But you'd think in the interest of self-preservation they'd dial it down just a bit.

But they're not.

Like the L.A. Times, who decided the middle of a massive wildfire is exactly when they need to keep playing the trans-friendly language card:

WOMEN. The word is WOMEN.

There are no 'pregnant people.' There are only pregnant WOMEN.

Remember this when the media lecture us on 'misinformation.'

This writer NEEDS that coffee mug.

Exactly why.

Bingo.

Recommended

Bill Melugin Posts Video of Moment L.A. Wildfire Starts, Puts Another Dent in 'Climate Change' Argument
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

And the media will spend the next four years screaming about Trump's lies.

Truth is stranger than fiction.

This is the erasure of women.

This writer's personal favorite slur is 'egg producers', courtesy Richard Levine, current Assistant Secretary of HHS.

Tags: LA TIMES LOS ANGELES PREGNANT WILDFIRES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Melugin Posts Video of Moment L.A. Wildfire Starts, Puts Another Dent in 'Climate Change' Argument
Amy Curtis
Tiny Violin Alert! Outgoing HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra WHINES About Inability to Regain Public Trust
Amy Curtis
Sh*t Just Got REAL! What Kash Patel Said About Judge Merchan Should Scare the HELL Out of Him (Watch)
Sam J.
WATCH: Adam Schiff-for-Brains Lies About California Reservoirs (and John Karl Doesn't Fact Check Him)
Amy Curtis
Blame Game: You'll Never Guess Who Maxine Waters Says Is Responsible for L.A. Wildfires (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Associated PROPAGANDA: AP Gets SMACKED Down for Blaming 'Wild Weather Week' on Climate Change
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Melugin Posts Video of Moment L.A. Wildfire Starts, Puts Another Dent in 'Climate Change' Argument Amy Curtis
Advertisement