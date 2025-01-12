READ THE ROOM: Even in a Crisis, the LA Times Makes Sure Its Evacuation Advice Remains Stupidly Woke

The Left are going to bitterly cling to DEI, it seems. Having learned nothing from the November elections and the shifting cultural tides, they are going to keep forcing their woke insanity on an increasingly fed-up populace until they drive themselves out of politics and the media.

We're okay with that, mind you. But you'd think in the interest of self-preservation they'd dial it down just a bit.

But they're not.

Like the L.A. Times, who decided the middle of a massive wildfire is exactly when they need to keep playing the trans-friendly language card:

Should pregnant people evacuate L.A. to escape the smoke? https://t.co/wwprEAkUBX — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 12, 2025

WOMEN. The word is WOMEN.

There are no 'pregnant people.' There are only pregnant WOMEN.

Only women get pregnant. If you can’t be trusted with that basic fact, what else are you messing up? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 12, 2025

Remember this when the media lecture us on 'misinformation.'

This writer NEEDS that coffee mug.

“Pregnant people”



This is why NO ONE trusts Corporate Media. pic.twitter.com/oedffvnYqi — Greg Scott (@GScottSays) January 12, 2025

Exactly why.

Women. Pregnant women.



Dudes pretending to be women aren't women.



Women pretending to be men aren't men. — Chuck Darcy (@Chuck_Darcy) January 12, 2025

Bingo.

Ladies and gentlemen…and pregnant people…I present to you to @latimes

Just in case you were wondering what the speak-truth-to-power people were up to today https://t.co/pUczKSMdpc pic.twitter.com/3uKVnutVnU — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) January 12, 2025

And the media will spend the next four years screaming about Trump's lies.

How can The Babylon Bee hope to compete with this?? https://t.co/aETIQYMldk — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) January 12, 2025

Truth is stranger than fiction.

Women. Pregnant women.



Stop trying to erase us. https://t.co/42xTPEC4G8 — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) January 12, 2025

This is the erasure of women.

Wooooow. I have never seen anyone use so many different words in one go to avoid the term WOMAN. "People, residents, individuals". Y'all sure you couldn't find anymore terms to demean women more? https://t.co/wL7sVF2L8m — Based Coffee Luvr (@BasedCoffeeLuvr) January 12, 2025

This writer's personal favorite slur is 'egg producers', courtesy Richard Levine, current Assistant Secretary of HHS.