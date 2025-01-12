Stall Tactics: Biden Provides Sweeping Protections to Illegal Immigrants

Like a drunk that has been cut off at the bar, the Biden Administration is being shown to the door by the American people. Like most drunks, Biden is making a belligerent scene, yelling and screaming as he leaves.

The man who had promised a peaceful transition of power is doing everything he can to make the incoming administration's transition as difficult as possible. From selling off border wall materials for pennies on the dollar to offshore drilling bans, a defiant Biden continues to obstruct as many of Trump's planned policies as he can.

Biden's Border Chief Alejandro Mayorkas announced the latest move, extending deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of foreign nationals.

Biden announced he is extending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for El Salvador, Venezuela, Sudan and Ukraine



TPS grants protection from deportation and work permits for illegal aliens living in the U.S. https://t.co/LnT4qFAomd — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) January 11, 2025

The move will extend Temporary Protected Status for approximately eight hundred thousand migrants from El Salvadore, Venezuela, Sudan, and Ukraine for an additional eighteen months beyond their current expiration dates.

While the move is seen as an effort to hamper the incoming administration's promised deportation plans, the Department of Homeland Security has cited safety reasons for the TPS extensions.

The Biden administration on Friday announced the extension of deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of foreign nationals from a slew of countries, just weeks before the incoming Trump administration is expected to launch a historic deportation operation. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it is extending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for El Salvador, Venezuela, Sudan and Ukraine for an additional 18 months beyond their current expirations. TPS grants protection from deportation and work permits for nationals living in the U.S. from countries deemed unsafe for them to be returned. DHS cited environmental disasters in El Salvador, including storms and heavy rainfall, that it said resulted in a "substantial, but temporary" disruption of living conditions. It also cited the political and economic crises in Venezuela, political instability in Sudan and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine with Russia.

The extension only applies to those who currently have TPS protections.

The moves do not redesignate countries for the status, meaning only those currently protected by TPS are eligible for an extension and no new applications can be received. Venezuela's extension will apply to approximately 600,000 nationals; El Salvador's will apply to 232,000; Ukraine's will apply to approximately 103,000; and Sudan will affect about 1,900 nationals. Venezuela's extension will run until October 2026, and El Salvador's will run until September 2026, with both having been scheduled to end in the spring of 2025.

The moves, particularly for El Salvador and Venezuela, could complicate efforts by the Trump administration to deport illegal immigrants from those countries. Venezuelan nationals have been a particular focus, given the rise of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, while El Salvador is where the MS-13 gang originated.

Like many of the Biden administration's last-minute moves, the extension of TPS seems intended to hamper the incoming administration's ability to implement its planned policies. In practice, it may amount to little more than a virtue signal. Incoming Border Czar Tom Homan has indicated that Trump's deportation plans will initially focus on illegal aliens who have committed crimes. Migrants with any felony or multiple misdemeanor convictions are already prohibited from receiving TPS protection. The rule itself can easily be overturned once Trump takes office.

Isn’t this an executive, not legislative act? Easily reversed? — Mike Glenn (@glennimages) January 11, 2025

Once confirmed, the incoming Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, can reverse this extension. Senator Jim Banks has also introduced legislation that would require Congress to approve TPS in 12-month terms, which, if passed, would eliminate the 18-month extension.

ANOTHER WAY that the Biden admin cares more about illegal aliens than U.S. citizens. Let me explain:



With less than a month to go before inauguration, the Biden administration is trying to block the incoming Trump administration from deporting over half a million illegal aliens… https://t.co/eCERMUM1Ds — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyJr1) January 11, 2025

Biden may care more about illegal aliens than he does U.S. citizens, especially since those citizens sent Democrats packing in November.

Everything he does goes against what the people voted for thank goodness this guy is out the door — DnnyBen35 (@Ben35Dnny76257) January 11, 2025

It shouldn't come as a big surprise; the will of the people has never been a high priority for Biden.

Another strong middle finger from Biden to the American people. — OMG (@Olivia_1943) January 11, 2025

Most of what the Biden Administration is doing will be no more than an inconvenience once Trump takes office. The American people have demanded change, and change is coming, no matter how much Biden belligerently yells and screams on his way out the door.