Blame Game: You'll Never Guess Who Maxine Waters Says Is Responsible for L.A. Wildfires (WATCH)

The finger pointing has begun in the L.A. wildfires. Mayor Karen Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom are blaming Trump, Republicans, Elon Musk, Trump, Republicans, climate change and Trump. Newsom is launching an investigation into the causes and missteps of the fire and this writer is going to mail him a mirror.

Now California Congresswoman Maxine Waters has chimed in, and guess who she's blaming:

CA Rep Maxine Waters takes umbrage with criticism of Democrats' handling of LA Wildfires:

Maxine Waters: "nstead of talking about Democrats and Republicans. Get the information up on the screens."

Chris Cuomo: "However, it can also be seen that you don't want to talk about the… pic.twitter.com/4wpu0jyGuz — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) January 11, 2025

F**k Democrats. — DriveBy Geek (@DriveByGeek) January 12, 2025

Remember that Newsom and Bass have slashed millions from fire prevention and the L.A. fire department. So tell us more about how the rich didn't pay enough in taxes.

That 1% who Maxine wants to soak are not going to be living in California for the foreseeable future — Susie (@Susiehs) January 12, 2025

After realizing California's years-long, micromanaged permit process means it'll take years for them to rebuild, yeah.

The rich are gonna flee California.

Services cost money, and when you are taxed to oblivion 10 yrs ago for water plants and you never built the plants, that's fraud and theft. The taxpayers payed for these services already. — Uncooperative at Best (@yuuki_attack) January 12, 2025

Any private company who took money with the promise of services and goods without delivering would be in big legal hot water.

So should the government.

This is unbelievable. Maxine Waters just blamed “rich people” for the failings of @GavinNewsom and @KarenBass. She says the problem is that the rich in Pacific Palisades didn’t pay the taxes necessary to “provide the services.”

The truth is that the wealthy of Los Angeles pay so… https://t.co/NFUeT0icyV — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) January 12, 2025

And because Bateman knows L.A., and has been absolutely hammering Bass, we're gonna share her entire post:

The truth is that the wealthy of Los Angeles pay so much in taxes that Newsom and Bass had enough to lose billions of dollars every year due to fraud and ineptitude, and yet the state still functioned. How dare you, @RepMaxineWaters. What a repulsive and irresponsible statement. #PalisadesWildfire

California had the highest taxes in the country. The reason they have budget shortfalls is they have incompetent leaders with backwards priorities. It has nothing to do with people not paying their fair share. https://t.co/gAC9MN30ka — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 12, 2025

Pretty soon there will be no one left in CA except a Gavin Newsom and his hair gel.

Now you are seeing who they are, Los Angeles, make sure you vote accordingly next time. https://t.co/9bPMl2ddUn — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) January 12, 2025

How can anybody who was alive during Katrina take any of these corrupt, incompetent Democrats seriously when they whinge about bringing up partisanship after a disaster? https://t.co/Qn2dHxYwFS — Cruadin (@cruadin) January 12, 2025

Yeah if there’s anyone we know isn’t getting taxed enough, it’s high earners in California 🤡 https://t.co/58ZsKRkwOt — Matt Bilinsky (@mattbilinsky) January 11, 2025

Not one single Democrat has ever defined what a "fair share" for the rich really is. And if any of them ever did, all the rest would say "that is not enough." https://t.co/VwNZaierP9 — Dennis (@cham_dennis) January 12, 2025

It's never enough.