Blame Game: You'll Never Guess Who Maxine Waters Says Is Responsible for L.A. Wildfires (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 12, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The finger pointing has begun in the L.A. wildfires. Mayor Karen Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom are blaming Trump, Republicans, Elon Musk, Trump, Republicans, climate change and Trump. Newsom is launching an investigation into the causes and missteps of the fire and this writer is going to mail him a mirror.

Now California Congresswoman Maxine Waters has chimed in, and guess who she's blaming:

Wow.

Just wow.

Remember that Newsom and Bass have slashed millions from fire prevention and the L.A. fire department. So tell us more about how the rich didn't pay enough in taxes.

After realizing California's years-long, micromanaged permit process means it'll take years for them to rebuild, yeah.

The rich are gonna flee California.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

Any private company who took money with the promise of services and goods without delivering would be in big legal hot water.

So should the government.

And because Bateman knows L.A., and has been absolutely hammering Bass, we're gonna share her entire post:

The truth is that the wealthy of Los Angeles pay so much in taxes that Newsom and Bass had enough to lose billions of dollars every year due to fraud and ineptitude, and yet the state still functioned.

How dare you, @RepMaxineWaters.

What a repulsive and irresponsible statement. #PalisadesWildfire

She has no shame.

Pretty soon there will be no one left in CA except a Gavin Newsom and his hair gel.

This is who they are.

No idea.

If we just take all of their money, problems will be solved!

It's never enough.

