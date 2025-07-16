Here's the Latest Biden White House Figure to Plead the Fifth to Mental...
Breaking: 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Off Coast of Alaska, Active Tsunami Warning In Place

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:40 PM on July 16, 2025
Townhall Media

This is a developing situation, as residents of Sand Point, Alaska are being told to get to higher ground following a 7.3 magnitude quake and tsunami.

That was a strong quake.

Reports are that water is receding, a sign that a tsunami is imminent.

Tsunami sirens are going off in Old Harbor

The first wave is scheduled to hit sand point at 4:30 pm Central Daylight Time.

ALASKA

