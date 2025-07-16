Breaking: 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Off Coast of Alaska, Active Tsunami Warning In Place

This is a developing situation, as residents of Sand Point, Alaska are being told to get to higher ground following a 7.3 magnitude quake and tsunami.
🚨 URGENT UPDATE 🚨— Kamal (@Kamal804_) July 16, 2025
A powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake has just hit near Alaska Peninsula, close to Sand Point.
Tsunami warnings activated — residents advised to stay alert and follow official instructions.#Alaska #Earthquake #TsunamiWarning #SandPoint pic.twitter.com/y1mmWNp9xH
That was a strong quake.
BREAKING: Residents in Sand Point, Alaska are being told to "move now" and get to higher ground immediately after a 7.3 earthquake was recorded off the coast.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 16, 2025
"If you are in that area, get to higher ground. Move now!"pic.twitter.com/6xECuxAq7a
Reports are that water is receding, a sign that a tsunami is imminent.
##— upuknews (@upuknews1) July 16, 2025
BREAKING: Water levels have dropped significantly in the last 30 minutes near Raspberry Island, Alaska, following the M7.2 earthquake.
This could be a sign of an incoming tsunami wave.#TsunamiWarning #Alaska #RaspberryIsland #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/o11Ybk6hSE
Tsunami sirens are going off in Old Harbor
🚨BREAKING: Tsunami sirens going off in Old Harbor, Alaska. pic.twitter.com/1gGuSjJr3S— World Source News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) July 16, 2025
🚨BREAKING: Snapchat user showing receding waters in Kodiak, Alaska. pic.twitter.com/2Wo0WSCPC0— World Source News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) July 16, 2025
The first wave is scheduled to hit sand point at 4:30 pm Central Daylight Time.
Arrival times (current time: 1:22pm AKDT)— Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) July 16, 2025
- Sand Point: 1:30pm
- Cold Bay: 2:25pm
- Kodiak: 2:40pm pic.twitter.com/F5JFz1EsP1
