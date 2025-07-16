Has He Seen the Polls? Rep. Tim McBride Says Democrats Don't Need to Reject Leftists to Win the Center

Earlier, we reported that the Democratic Party's approval rating is 19%, according to a Quinnipiac poll. It's not surprising to us here at Twitchy, as we know the Democrats are on the 20% side of every major issue; the poll simply reflects that reality.

So there's no better spokesman for their failed policies than Rep. McBride, who embodies everything that's wrong with the present-day Democratic Party.

McBride says the Democrats don't have to reject the loony Leftists in their base to win the center, because the party is a 'big tent.'

WATCH:

I have a thought I’ve wanted to get off my chest: we don’t need to reject the left to win the center. A big tent doesn’t just include the center, it includes the left too.



Being a welcoming party means welcoming anyone who wants to build an economy that works for all and who… pic.twitter.com/9Ah9xrOLLD — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) July 16, 2025

We welcome him to keep believing this.

That 'big tent' consists of voters who are fed up with the Democratic Party's nonsense.

A tent that includes the left tends to not welcome the center or anyone else. That’s why this is what they talk about on college campuses, not in the halls of Congress — Mitchell Wexler (@MitchWex) July 16, 2025

Bingo. The radical Leftists don't tolerate anyone to the Right of Stalin.

It’s not so much that the center is unwilling to include the left, it’s that the left is constitutionally unable to include the center. — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) July 16, 2025

Correct.

Really difficult to take one seriously who pretends to be a FEMALE when they are, always have been, always will be a MALE. pic.twitter.com/VcTdRumL5V — TInaMariePx2 (@PerezTMx2) July 16, 2025

Demanding the rest of us accommodate this delusion is part of the reason why the Democrats are polling at 19%, by the way.

Well.....you have a problem then.....sir. The majority don't want men in womens bathrooms, locker rooms, private spaces and sports. We also don't want puberty blockers and genital mutilation for minors. So.....if the left continues down that path.....the center is out. Sorry. — The Wry Old Peach (@FreshSardonic) July 16, 2025

It's not just the trans issue, either. It's the immigration issue, the crime issue, the policies that cost Americans jobs (i.e. minimum wage and regulations).

People are done with this nonsense.

You dont get the point, Tim. Most moderates dont support the radical views of the left. — Charles (@CharlesHuntNews) July 16, 2025

And the Left don't tolerate moderates.

What is a woman? Can you define that, dude? https://t.co/elVHX7EilN — Joe (@JoeC1776) July 16, 2025

He can't, which is part of the Dem's problem.

Party full of violent commies and Islamists wants to talk about “big tents.” 🤡 https://t.co/elVHX7EilN — Joe (@JoeC1776) July 16, 2025

The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

I have no idea what this dude is talking about but here is the deal.



There is no place for the Leftists in this country. They are literally Anti-American Commies who want to destroy our entire country from within.... https://t.co/KzD7IvsM4P pic.twitter.com/hVbYFhRYMF — Vinny Da Vinci 🏴‍☠️🏴🏴‍☠️ (@VinnyVinny6644) July 16, 2025

All of this.

They hate us, and they've made that very clear.

Democrats spent 30 years kicking all the “blue dogs” out of their big tent only to embrace terrorists & commies. https://t.co/xmbSMJd5E7 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 16, 2025

And now they're shocked that the tent has gotten so small.