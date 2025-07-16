COPE and SEETHE: Trans Activists Are LIVID a Real Woman Was Cast In...
Has He Seen the Polls? Rep. Tim McBride Says Democrats Don't Need to Reject Leftists to Win the Center

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on July 16, 2025
Twitter

Earlier, we reported that the Democratic Party's approval rating is 19%, according to a Quinnipiac poll. It's not surprising to us here at Twitchy, as we know the Democrats are on the 20% side of every major issue; the poll simply reflects that reality.

So there's no better spokesman for their failed policies than Rep. McBride, who embodies everything that's wrong with the present-day Democratic Party.

McBride says the Democrats don't have to reject the loony Leftists in their base to win the center, because the party is a 'big tent.'

WATCH:

We welcome him to keep believing this.

That 'big tent' consists of voters who are fed up with the Democratic Party's nonsense.

Bingo. The radical Leftists don't tolerate anyone to the Right of Stalin.

GLAD She Asked! NPR CEO's 'Bet You Can't Find Examples of Bias' Challenge Is a Huge FAIL
Doug P.
Correct.

Demanding the rest of us accommodate this delusion is part of the reason why the Democrats are polling at 19%, by the way.

It's not just the trans issue, either. It's the immigration issue, the crime issue, the policies that cost Americans jobs (i.e. minimum wage and regulations).

People are done with this nonsense.

And the Left don't tolerate moderates.

He can't, which is part of the Dem's problem.

The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

All of this.

They hate us, and they've made that very clear.

And now they're shocked that the tent has gotten so small.

