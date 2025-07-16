You're Doing GREAT, Democrats! Party Approval Now Below 20% With NO SIGNS of Improving Any Time Soon

In case you were searching for some good news today, here it is.

The Democratic Party approval rating has dropped -- again -- this time to 19%.

🚨 BREAKING: Democratic Party plummets to a whopping 19% APPROVAL rating, per Quinnipiac



-53.



19%-72%.



Holy smokes. pic.twitter.com/VG1vbG9cKD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 16, 2025

This is incredible.

And not in a good way.

The Democratic Party doesn't know if it has gone:



a) Too woke

b) Not woke enough



They have no idea what to do.



My personal guess is that they will run HARD to left on every issue from here on out and get even more radical...



AOC/Mamdani are the party now. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) July 16, 2025

Their entire existence is contingent on yelling about President Trump being Hitler.

That doesn't resonate with voters.

That means that they are even losing some of the crazy and low info crowd, which isn't easy. — Katsu Sando (@SandoKatsuZilla) July 16, 2025

Those are the voters who think the Democrats aren't radical enough.

A 19% approval? That’s not just bad, it’s apocalyptic. You’ve gotta work to be that hated. — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) July 16, 2025

They're working very hard on being hated.

Considering the left is always unhappy, including with themselves, this isn’t surprising. — Clint Lord (@lord_clint) July 16, 2025

Not surprising at all.

But it is very amusing.

We'll give them the 2%; they clearly need it.

And yet they still think they are supporting Americans with their treasonous, violent calls for communism and government control. @DNC @SenateDems @HouseDemocrats America has told you what they want and need… perhaps you should listen. https://t.co/WDASmiyZX6 pic.twitter.com/zlR5XGqFPh — FedUp (@2manyhousewives) July 16, 2025

They're running radical candidates in NYC and Minneapolis, because they've learned nothing.

It will get worse https://t.co/LJXxVSftVd — Christian Braga (@16Braga16) July 16, 2025

Yes, it will.

Not surprising.



What the hell is the Democratic Party now anyway? https://t.co/8fO8RB2bg9 — Gresh (@Greshmon) July 16, 2025

The party of privileged, overly-educated, woke voters and illegal immigrants.

That's what the Democratic Party is.

Sub 20%



They did it



WTG @TheDemocrats



You are truly resonating with the masses now https://t.co/BMC7tuGpx1 — man.from.a.c.r.o.n.y.m (@acronym_man) July 16, 2025

When you take the 20% side of every major policy issue, your approval numbers are going to reflect that.

Trump and the GOP must be finished https://t.co/tDB4GN6C14 — Haakon (@rimcrater) July 16, 2025

Totally finished.

Not.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



