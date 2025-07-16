You're Doing GREAT, Democrats! Party Approval Now Below 20% With NO SIGNS of Improving Any Time Soon

Here's the Latest Biden White House Figure to Plead the Fifth to Mental...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on July 16, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In case you were searching for some good news today, here it is.

The Democratic Party approval rating has dropped -- again -- this time to 19%.

This is incredible.

And not in a good way.

Their entire existence is contingent on yelling about President Trump being Hitler.

That doesn't resonate with voters.

Those are the voters who think the Democrats aren't radical enough.

They're working very hard on being hated.

Not surprising at all.

But it is very amusing.

We'll give them the 2%; they clearly need it.

GLAD She Asked! NPR CEO's 'Bet You Can't Find Examples of Bias' Challenge Is a Huge FAIL
Doug P.
They're running radical candidates in NYC and Minneapolis, because they've learned nothing.

Yes, it will.

The party of privileged, overly-educated, woke voters and illegal immigrants.

That's what the Democratic Party is.

When you take the 20% side of every major policy issue, your approval numbers are going to reflect that.

Totally finished.

Not.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

