Nero Newsom Does 37 Minute Podcast Blaming Trump Instead of Leading Battle to Extinguish Wildfires

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on January 11, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

It’s Leadership 101. When destructive flames are ripping across neighborhoods and hillsides, you buckle down and you get to work. Why? Because lives, livelihoods, homes, schools and businesses are at risk. Time is essential, seconds count. What you don’t do, if you’re an actual leader, is run to cameras and podcasts and wage a PR battle against your critics.

Well, you can guess what California Governor Newsom is choosing to do. (WATCH)

Real leaders in the middle of a crisis don’t have time to go on Pod Save America for 37 minutes. Here’s the whole show if you want to watch it. (WATCH)

Newsom obviously has his priorities out of whack. He’s choosing to lie that President-Elect Donald Trump has ‘politicized’ the wildfires. All Trump has done is remind Newsom of the numerous times he ignored Trump’s correct ways to prevent the current wildfire disaster.

Commenters remember.

Newsom seems to think he can argue his way out of culpability for the entirely preventable disaster he’s unleashed on Los Angeles.

It’s because Newsom is a politician, not a leader. All he knows how to do is campaign.

Newsom, like all clueless Democrats, thinks if he can convince enough people that Trump’s mean it’ll absolve his lack of leadership. It’s absurd to think sound bites are going to convince voters Trump’s to blame while you’re in a safe studio and they’re being evacuated from their burning neighborhoods. Newsom is no leader.

Advertisement