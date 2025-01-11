Nero Newsom Does 37 Minute Podcast Blaming Trump Instead of Leading Battle to Extinguish Wildfires

It’s Leadership 101. When destructive flames are ripping across neighborhoods and hillsides, you buckle down and you get to work. Why? Because lives, livelihoods, homes, schools and businesses are at risk. Time is essential, seconds count. What you don’t do, if you’re an actual leader, is run to cameras and podcasts and wage a PR battle against your critics.

Advertisement

Well, you can guess what California Governor Newsom is choosing to do. (WATCH)

🚨NEW: Nero Newsom is spending his time doing podcasts to spin his culpability for the LA fires — throws LA authorities under the bus, then attacks Trump:



“I want know the answers…I’ll be candid with you, I wasn’t getting straight answers."



"But no one has any patience anymore… pic.twitter.com/kfqEZWqPYx — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 11, 2025

Real leaders in the middle of a crisis don’t have time to go on Pod Save America for 37 minutes. Here’s the whole show if you want to watch it. (WATCH)

Nero Newsom made time to sit down with the Obama bros podcast in order to push out his propaganda. The full episode is here. https://t.co/k50FgmsxWQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 11, 2025

Newsom obviously has his priorities out of whack. He’s choosing to lie that President-Elect Donald Trump has ‘politicized’ the wildfires. All Trump has done is remind Newsom of the numerous times he ignored Trump’s correct ways to prevent the current wildfire disaster.

Commenters remember.

Newsom is complaining that it's too hard to get the "facts" because of Trump



Here's some facts:



- You are the governor of California



- LA is burning to the ground



- You FAILED at preparing for this potential disaster



- Trump called out the risks just months ago on Rogan



🤨 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) January 11, 2025

Trump warned Nancy Newsom three times this might happen if he didn’t clean up the forest crap. Does Newsome think we’re stupid? This is his fault he should be punished for it and Biden should’nt give him $40 billion to fix everything & not give Texas help when we begged for it. — Reddwine (@Reddwine4) January 11, 2025

Meanwhile, LA burns... — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) January 11, 2025

Newsom seems to think he can argue his way out of culpability for the entirely preventable disaster he’s unleashed on Los Angeles.

Newsom blaming everyone but himself is the hallmark of failed leadership. Californians deserve action, not excuses and Trump obsession. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 11, 2025

It’s always someone else’s fault with Gavin Newsom.



Newsom probably blames hi ex-wife for why he cheated on her with his aide. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 11, 2025

He only cares about shifting blame and protecting his political career. — Marc Menninger (@MarcMenninger) January 11, 2025

They are all turning on each other, looking for scapegoats. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 11, 2025

Why is he campaigning on podcasts instead of assessing damage and having some difficult meetings on a path forward?



He’s more worried about reputation and ego. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 11, 2025

Advertisement

It’s because Newsom is a politician, not a leader. All he knows how to do is campaign.

He's watching his presidential aspirations go up in flames (pun intended). — C T (@YewPluck) January 11, 2025

Yep. That’s over. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 11, 2025

I wonder if it’ll ever get old for Democrats to use Trump as their scapegoat. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) January 11, 2025

Nothing is Newsom’s fault. But Trump is bad and mean. Do I have that right? 🤡 — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) January 11, 2025

Newsom, like all clueless Democrats, thinks if he can convince enough people that Trump’s mean it’ll absolve his lack of leadership. It’s absurd to think sound bites are going to convince voters Trump’s to blame while you’re in a safe studio and they’re being evacuated from their burning neighborhoods. Newsom is no leader.