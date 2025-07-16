Blind Justice? Margot Cleveland Exposes Just HOW Biased D.C. Judges Are When It Comes to Trump

We all know federal judges despise President Trump and are working -- unconstitutionally in some cases -- to thwart his agenda.

Here's more proof that their rulings aren't about justice, law, or the Constitution, but rather about stopping President Trump (and thwarting the will of the American voter in the process):

Here's what Margot Cleveland writes:

During the week of March 11, 2025, members of the Judicial Conference met in Washington, D.C., for the first of its two regular meetings. As the U.S. Court’s webpage explains, '[t]he Judicial Conference of the United States is the national policymaking body for the federal courts.' ... In a memorandum obtained exclusively by The Federalist, a member of the Judicial Conference summarized the March meeting, including a “working breakfast” at which Justice Roberts spoke. According to the memorandum, 'District of the District of Columbia Chief Judge James Boasberg next raised his colleagues’ concerns that the Administration would disregard rulings of federal courts leading to a constitutional crisis.' 'Chief Justice Roberts expressed hope that would not happen and in turn no constitutional crisis would materialize,' according to the memorandum. The summary of the working breakfast added that Chief Justice Roberts noted that 'his interactions with the President have been civil and respectful, such as the President thanking him at the state of the union address for administering the oath.'

Read the entire article.

They believe they can legislate from the bench and be activists instead of jurists.

The federal judicial system will get nuked by Congress if they keep it up, and they'll deserve it.

This writer wasn't keen on removing them at first, but now, yeah. Remove them.

There is no norm, no law, no Constitutional clause the Left won't nuke in their attempts to stop the 'Bad Orange Man.'

