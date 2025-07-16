Here's the Latest Biden White House Figure to Plead the Fifth to Mental Acuity Questions

Former President Joe Biden's doctor testified before a congressional committee recently about his ex patient.

Well, he didn't really "testify," unless you count taking the Fifth as testimony.

When a doctor is pleading the fifth you know you have a massive scandal.



Congress can immunize Biden's doctor and call him back in to answer the necessary questions. pic.twitter.com/L8c3sINcHM — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) July 15, 2025

Joe Biden was America's 46th president but perhaps he should also replace James Monroe as the "Fifth" occupant of the Oval Office based on how the investigations into who was really making the decisions at the White House and attempts to cover up the truth are going.

The latest former Biden staffer to pull a Lois Lerner is adviser Anthony Bernal, who some have claimed was one of the people actually pulling the strings at the White House.

Watch Biden WH advisor Anthony Bernal plead the 5th to questions about Biden’s health, mental acuity, and who made the decisions in the WH.



David Hogg claimed in undercover footage that Anthony was the one running the WH.



Anthony IS the coverup. pic.twitter.com/iSGtgkXdyv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 16, 2025

In fact, Bernal took more fives today than the change machine at a laundromat on the weekend:

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Watch the moment Anthony Bernal takes the 5th at our deposition today.



• Did you advise President Biden to pardon Hunter?

- FIFTH!



• Was President Biden fit to exercise the duties of President?

- FIFTH!



• Did any unelected official or family member execute… pic.twitter.com/NmPQLwXrnl — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 16, 2025

Biden's former staffers and doctor might know there's a lot more to be found out or else they could just say "look in my view Biden was just fine, and he was making all the decisions, but if you don't agree then we have a difference of opinion." That's not happening though. Hmm.

How convenient he pleaded the fifth 🙄 — Paledry (@paledry) July 16, 2025

Expect to see a lot more of this. We can't help but notice that these Dems have dropped the "cheap fakes" explanations awfully fast.

Anyone else thinking poorly cast Bond villain? https://t.co/qfyjO8L96V — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) July 16, 2025

The biggest scandal in American history needs a full investigation. https://t.co/qCLmD9cFFM — Quite_Contrary (@_QuiteContrary1) July 16, 2025

When does the Oversight Committee give Karine Jean Pierre her opportunity to plead the Fifth?

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda while attempting to cover up what happened over the previous four years with Joe Biden in the White House.

