Here's the Latest Biden White House Figure to Plead the Fifth to Mental Acuity Questions

Doug P. | 6:40 PM on July 16, 2025
Meme screenshot

Former President Joe Biden's doctor testified before a congressional committee recently about his ex patient. 

Well, he didn't really "testify," unless you count taking the Fifth as testimony. 

Joe Biden was America's 46th president but perhaps he should also replace James Monroe as the "Fifth" occupant of the Oval Office based on how the investigations into who was really making the decisions at the White House and attempts to cover up the truth are going. 

The latest former Biden staffer to pull a Lois Lerner is adviser Anthony Bernal, who some have claimed was one of the people actually pulling the strings at the White House.

In fact, Bernal took more fives today than the change machine at a laundromat on the weekend: 

Biden's former staffers and doctor might know there's a lot more to be found out or else they could just say "look in my view Biden was just fine, and he was making all the decisions, but if you don't agree then we have a difference of opinion." That's not happening though. Hmm.

Expect to see a lot more of this. We can't help but notice that these Dems have dropped the "cheap fakes" explanations awfully fast. 

When does the Oversight Committee give Karine Jean Pierre her opportunity to plead the Fifth? 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda while attempting to cover up what happened over the previous four years with Joe Biden in the White House. 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. We won't plead the Fifth when it comes to reporting what's really going on, and you might be a little entertained along the way!

