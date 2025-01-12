READ THE ROOM: Even in a Crisis, the LA Times Makes Sure Its...
Bill Melugin Posts Video of Moment L.A. Wildfire Starts, Puts Another Dent in 'Climate Change' Argument

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on January 12, 2025
AP Photo/Etienne Laurent

This is some new footage of the start of the Palisades fire in Los Angeles, a blaze that has burned thousands of acres of land, thousands of homes and businesses, and uprooted life for so many Californians.

The Left keeps screaming it was caused by climate change, but this footage is another nail in the coffin of that dead theory.

WATCH:

Fires like that just don't happen. Something -- someone? -- started this, this writer thinks. They've arrested a couple of people on suspicion of arson.

They should be questioned, but if the authorities are just going to release a guy found with a freaking' blowtorch, why bother?

Not a one.

It sure is.

Very intelligent, that climate change.

We may never know, frankly.

Wouldn't surprise us.

Democrats desperately want it to be.

Someone started it.

Very suspicious.

Tags: CALIFORNIA LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES BILL MELUGIN

