WATCH: Adam Schiff-for-Brains Lies About California Reservoirs (and John Karl Doesn't Fact Check Him)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on January 12, 2025
meme

Adam Schiff, the newly-elected Senator from California has his priorities. As the biggest city in his state burns, he really wants to remind us that Donald Trump is a convicted felon. But maybe the blowback he got from his misplaced priorities made him focus on the inferno that's turned L.A. to ash, because he went on Jon Karl's show to talk about the blaze.

Wait, did we say talk about the blaze? Sorry.

We meant lie. Watch:

Notice Jon Karl doesn't bother to fact-check him. He only does that with Republicans, like Tom Cotton.

Why do they lie?

Seriously.

A lie of omission is still a lie.

That's literally Karl's job.

Absolute scumbag.

So weird.

You would be guessing correctly.

We're SO totally stealing 'lying suckweasel.' What a great turn of phrase.

Misinformation is bad.

Unless they're spreading it.

Orwell is turning over in his grave.

Schiff doesn't care about his constituents. Just his party.

He's vile.

A real suckweasel.

