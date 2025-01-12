WATCH: Adam Schiff-for-Brains Lies About California Reservoirs (and John Karl Doesn't Fact Check Him)

Adam Schiff, the newly-elected Senator from California has his priorities. As the biggest city in his state burns, he really wants to remind us that Donald Trump is a convicted felon. But maybe the blowback he got from his misplaced priorities made him focus on the inferno that's turned L.A. to ash, because he went on Jon Karl's show to talk about the blaze.

Advertisement

Wait, did we say talk about the blaze? Sorry.

We meant lie. Watch:

Schiff: "The reservoirs were full at the initiation of these fires."



Another day. Another lie. pic.twitter.com/qWG00V4O0k — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 12, 2025

Notice Jon Karl doesn't bother to fact-check him. He only does that with Republicans, like Tom Cotton.

Even the LA Times said the Palisades reservoir was empty. https://t.co/fSNdXseRqH — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) January 12, 2025

Why do they lie?

Seriously.

Did anyone notice how Schiff mentioned only the three smaller reservoirs and completely skipped over the empty 117 million gallon one? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 12, 2025

A lie of omission is still a lie.

If only Adam Schiff could be community noted in real time. pic.twitter.com/jp0g5xC24C — Mike (@PartayCaptain) January 12, 2025

That's literally Karl's job.

He is shifting the claim to the million gallon mini tanks, not the 117 million gallon Santa Ynez reservoir that Carl asked about. What a scumbag. — stevemur (@stevemur) January 12, 2025

Absolute scumbag.

Ah weird and @jonkarl didn't correct or fact check or interrupt him. https://t.co/Nc7CWYxqqm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 12, 2025

So weird.

Just guessing that Karl didn’t follow up with “if the Palisades reservoir was full then why did Gov. Newsom just order a probe into why it was empty?” https://t.co/VMDrHKNV6D — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 12, 2025

You would be guessing correctly.

. @AdamSchiff, you are a lying suckweasel. The Santa Ynez reservoir -117 million desperately needed gallons of water- was *empty* when the fires broke out. Your fellow suckweasel Newsom even ordered an investigation. And you know all this, damn you. https://t.co/uzITAYvMbs — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) January 12, 2025

We're SO totally stealing 'lying suckweasel.' What a great turn of phrase.

The governor of California has ordered an investigation into why the 117 million gallon reservoir was empty. The LA Times and NBC have already confirmed it was empty



Schiff is allowed to go on national TV and lie.



They're very worried about misinformation on Facebook, you see. https://t.co/W1UEU9znES — Sunny (@sunnyright) January 12, 2025

Advertisement

Misinformation is bad.

Unless they're spreading it.

The Party demanded that you reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was its final, most essential command. https://t.co/it2SFFGIHT pic.twitter.com/uvESsyFXVK — WriteStuffRey🖋️ (@ReyReviews) January 12, 2025

Orwell is turning over in his grave.

When your loyalty is to your political party more than it is to the citizens you're supposed to represent, you say lies like this on live tv: https://t.co/q1EQhVExRg — Brittany (@bccover) January 12, 2025

Schiff doesn't care about his constituents. Just his party.

He's vile.

A real suckweasel.