'She Has Not Said That': Tom Cotton OBLITERATES Jon Karl's Lame Attempt to Run Cover for Kamala

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on August 26, 2024
Meme screenshot

In the words of Vern Tessio in Stand By Me ... 'You guys wanna' see a dead body?'

That was the first thought that came to mind when we saw Sen. Tom Cotton take on alleged 'journalist' Jonathan Karl yesterday on ABC's Sunday morning talk show. The topic was Kamala Harris -- who mysteriously has not appeared on any of the Sunday morning shows even once since being declared the Democrats' presidential nominee more than one month ago. Neither has her weird running mate Tim Walz. 

Advertisement

Cotton outlined all of the ways that Donald Trump can draw a contrast with Harris, including her encouragement of illegal immigration, eliminating private health insurance, banning gas cars, or confiscating firearms. All of these are positions Harris has supported, recently, but for some reason, Karl decided to step in -- and step on a rake -- regarding the healthcare issue. 

Watch as Karl claims that Harris eliminating private health insurance 'is not her position now' and Cotton simply lights him up:  

'How do you know that's not her position? She has not said that.' 

In that one moment, and everything that follows in this clip, Cotton not only eviscerates Harris's stated position on health care, but also the media, which has cowardly allowed her to make policy statements through campaign surrogates and not demand that she sit down for an interview to speak to her positions herself. 

It was all damning. And quite delicious because Cotton is very good at this sort of thing.

Advertisement

Colin Rugg nails it here. Karl is not acting as a journalist but as a Harris campaign staffer. And it is glaringly obvious because Karl is not very intelligent.

We'd be turning our heads in embarrassment too if we were that much of a simpering propagandist. 

He is carrying water for Harris so sloppily that we're surprised OSHA didn't declare the studio set a hazardous workplace. 

We get that Karl believes it is his job to promote Harris's candidacy. That doesn't make him any different than most of the rest of the legacy media. 

He is just so hilariously bad at it. Cotton buries him with little to no effort. 

'Weird' is one way to put it. 'Unethical and disgusting' would be another. 

Advertisement

There's no question that Trump is walking into a viper's nest in the upcoming ABC News debate. But how else is he supposed to get Harris to face adversarial questions when the media is perfectly content to let her hide in her basement? (We're still not convinced she will actually show up.)

Fortunately, Karl will be nowhere near that debate. ABC News has selected David Muir and Linsey Davis as moderators. But it will still be enemy territory. 

If ABC had any intelligent people on their news staff, Cotton might have been in trouble. But he handled Karl with ease. 

Cotton never raises his voice even a single decibel as he dismantles both Harris and Karl. 

Trump's running mate J.D. Vance has also shown that he is exceptionally good at handling the press, so the campaign has been sending him out as often as possible. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Walz is doing some weird leg-kicking dance somewhere most days. 

HA. Why would he need to? He gets his talking points delivered to him directly from the DNC. 

OUCH. Tough but fair. At least Karl isn't claiming that he urinates out of his eyes ... yet. 

ABC might as well put him on The View for all of the seriousness he embodies. 

Advertisement

Karl does not, in point of fact, feel even an ounce of shame. He is incapable of it and he honestly believes he is doing his job here. 

The media could not be indicting themselves any more emphatically by their refusal to demand any accountability from Harris and Walz and their adoption of the role of Democrat cheerleaders. 

Fortunately, we have people like Senator Tom Cotton who will not let them get away with it. 

