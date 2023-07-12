And ... here we GO! Ray Epps says he’s about to be charged for January 6, blames Fox (screenshots)

It all started here, with a link to Ray Epps' civil complaint against Fox.

Link to Ray Epps civil complaint against Fox. https://t.co/BYDxZuXWfI — FoiaFan (@15poundstogo) July 12, 2023

This is where things get really interesting because it sounds like according to Epps, he's about to be charged for his actions on January 6, 2021. It only took them 31 months or so to do it ...

Oh, and he's blaming Fox News for it. NO REALLY.

Take a look:

🚨🚨🚨 Breaking. Ray Epps says he’s (finally) going to get charged criminally for J6. Blames Fox. https://t.co/m2rACNRbeG pic.twitter.com/E2ehrhUXwS — FoiaFan (@15poundstogo) July 12, 2023

... The relentless attacks by Fox and Mr. Carlson and the resulting political pressure likely resulted in the criminal charges.

That sounds a lot like, 'He'd have gotten away with it too if not for you meddling kids!'

Well there goes a lot of narratives if true. — @saltdog (@saltdog19) July 12, 2023

You can't help but wonder how the January 6th Committee let this Epps thing go. If they're really going to charge him (and from reading the civil complaint it certainly sounds like he thinks they are) then this tells us what we've suspected all along about Liz, Adam, Pencil Neck, and the other a-holes on that committee.

It was a Kangaroo Court.

It was a political game.

It’s July he still hasn’t been arrested — Kim devito (@patriot532) July 12, 2023

This is a fair point, the complaint said May ... so is he really about to be charged or is he just saying that so he can sue Fox?

Hey what a cool distraction — Ryan (@lerkinmymerkin) July 12, 2023

Also a fair point. What are they trying to distract us from?

Finally.

Unfortunately, we're not holding our breath BUT still ... this is more than we expected.

***

***

